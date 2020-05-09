Special Online Mother's Day Broadcast Featuring Jane Seymour, Susan Rockefeller, Marianne Williamson on WeThePlanet.io

WeThePlanet will be hosting a special online broadcast honoring Mother Earth "Every Day is Mother's Day, Sunday May 10, 2020 at 10:30 am (EST) at https://www.wetheplanet.io/

Honoring all Mothers by celebrating extraordinary women who have inspired generations to make the impossible possible with heart, resilience, and courage.

My mother’s love and faith in me has taught me that the heroes' journey begins in the womb.” — Kunal Sood, Co-Founder of #WeThePlanet

NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WeThePlanet.io will be hosting a special online broadcast to honor Mother Earth entitled Every Day is Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 10, 2020. The broadcast will celebrate extraordinary women (and a few good men); the live stream will be hosted at www.WeThePlanet.io starting at 10:30 am (EST).

Speakers for the day include Susan Rockefeller, Jane Seymour, Katie Flynn, Marianne Williamson, Alexandra Cousteau, Yasmin Padamsee Forbes, Rupa Sood, Oona Chaplin, Malini Horiuchi, Nancy Conrad, Marya Ghazipura, Dr. Anita Goel, Sarika Batra, Yashi Brown, Nahema and Nyah Mehta, Lakshmi Pratury, Roopal Luhana, Anju Luhana, and Raghava KK. The event will be co-hosted by the co-founders of #WeThePlanet Kunal Sood and Laura Muranaka.

Sood created the #WeThePlanet Every Day is Mother’s Day online event in honor of his own mother Rupa Sood who inspired him to study the human mind in the United States after he lost his mentor to suicide. “My mother’s love and faith in me has taught me that the heroes' journey begins in the womb. Her love for humanity and open heart translates to how she raised her three children. So, thinking big and caring about the global community is what inspired me to create something larger than myself for the planet,” said Kunal Sood.

The event will raise awareness for Arianna Huffington’s #FirstRespondersFirst initiative, given all of the heroic mothers that are taking care of others during the COVID-19 pandemic from the frontlines to the children at home.

About Kunal Sood

Forbes named Kunal Sood as a Movement Builder and Impact Icon. He is the Founder and CXO of X Fellows and X Summit, with over 20 years of experience as a social impact strategist, producer, and entrepreneur. Sood is on a mission to make the impossible possible and transform our world. From serving in the slums of Mumbai as a Global Health scientist at UCSF with Harvard to building global movements at the United Nations General Assembly with industry tech titans such as Marc Benioff, and Heads of State like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sood is uniting exponential leaders to shift the narrative around social impact and entrepreneurship worldwide. Sood has produced and launched many movements including #WeThePlanet, First Woman, Music X Impact at SAP Next-Gen in New York City with Grammy Award-winning artists. Sood is also a TED Resident, and the Founder of NOVUS, a summit created to focus on using science, innovation, and technology to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

About Laura Muranaka

Founder of Oranda Ventures and co-founder of We The Planet, Laura Muranaka is on a mission to protect all life on the planet. Muranaka has written, created, strategized, and launched global initiatives with the best minds in the world including Nobel Laureates and Pulitzer Prize-winning authors. From launching We The Planet at the United Nations General Assembly in New York to the Vatican, she has placed life on land, life in the oceans, and entrepreneurship at the forefront of her work. Muranaka was selected for the inaugural Economy of Francesco by Pope Francis and the Vatican to reimagine our approach to the planet, people, peace, prosperity, and partnership. She is passionate about storytelling and creating beauty in cities where all species can flourish.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.