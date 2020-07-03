David Tutera Inspires and Motivates During Crisis and Beyond
Leading Celebrations, Wedding & Event Expert, Designer, Author, Television Star Inspires Positivity Across the Globe
People will celebrate Life Moments again!”MALIBU, CA, USA, July 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As we navigate, maneuver and adapt to our new norm, David Tutera continues to inspire others as a leader in not only in the events industry but to world, sharing his insight about forging ahead in uncertain times, staying positive, being connected and creating opportunities. David shares now is the time we re-connect with ourselves, our values, looking at our businesses and their systems. As we enter the 4th of July holiday here in California and across the country, he reminds us all that everyday there are life moments and events to celebrate. "The way we celebrate may be different, but people will celebrate again. Life will go on with celebrations", says David Tutera, "we will adapt, and embrace what the new future looks like." David is passionate about sharing his expertise, paying it forward and pouring into others.
— David Tutera
David Tutera has been sought after, to speak on various platforms in the weddings and event industry, as well as to share his message with the population at large. During the past three months David has conducted several webinars, been the virtual Keynote Speaker in a number of Zoom calls, been interviewed by various organizations, and created what he has coined Dinner with David; a virtual dinner party. He has reached tens of thousands...industry leaders, students, colleagues and wonderful people globally.
David's current message is to stay connected, send hand written notes to love ones and business partners, schedule virtual dinner parties with friends and when you go out in public just work to be a better person. We are all stressed, no need to create more, smile under the mask you wear at strangers and find opportunities to take random acts of kindness. David has been quoted as saying "It is the power of our connection and working together that we can accomplish anything". This is the message he shares as he continues to keynote sessions and inspire others.
ABOUT DAVID TUTERA
David Tutera is an award-winning wedding planner, fashion designer, lifestyle designer, entertaining expert, author, professional speaker and television star. Tutera is hailed as an artistic visionary whose ability, uniquely creative talents and outstanding reputation have made him a tremendous success in the lifestyle arena. Honored by Life & Style Magazine as "Best Celebrity Wedding Planner," David's impressive client list includes celebrities, royalty, politicians and socialites. Tutera has hosted several hit television series, is a media go-to expert on weddings and celebrations, and is a regular expert on various talk shows, and a contributor to numerous magazines.
