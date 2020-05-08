Loneliness, Smiling and Eating Disorders. Time to Put Them In Check. Interviews With Candice Georgiadis

Emma Green, a freelance writer, and an online health coach Dr. Nathan Bryan Ph.D., of Pneuma Nitric Oxide, LLC Dr. Doug Nemecek, Chief Medical Officer for behavioral health at Cigna Candice Georgiadis

Never give up hope. You’re not broken. Use whatever tools and resources you have at your disposal and just keep putting one foot in front of the other. The little steps will add up.” — Emma Green, a freelance writer & an online health coach

According to this study cited by the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders, at least 30 million people in the U.S. of all ages and genders suffer from an eating disorder. Can you suggest 3–5 reasons why this has become such a critical issue recently?I don't know whether eating disorders are more common, or there is just more awareness. It might be a combination of both. Certainly, the diet culture that we live in fuels eating disorders. Dieting, especially for women, has become so normalized. The belief that '" smaller is better" is pervasive. Engaging in disordered eating is almost a rite of passage. It’s a way that people bond with each other and if you’re not engaging in it, you can feel as though you are missing out.There are constant messages from the fitness industry telling people that they need to punish themselves with exercise, burning as many calories as possible and making their body fit a standard that society has decided is acceptable.Messages about health and weight have also become conflated. Despite the wealth of evidence about the social determinants of health and the significance of health-promoting behaviors, people believe that they have to be thin to be healthy, which is not only scientifically inaccurate but also deeply damaging. Read up on Emma Green in the full interview here Dr. Nathan Bryan Ph.D., of Pneuma Nitric Oxide, LLCYou are an expert about beauty. Can you share 5 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)Smile every chance to get. Being happy and smiling exudes beauty. People want to be around smiley happy people and people tend to avoid those that aren’t happy and don’t smile.Drink plenty of pure, clean water. We need hydration for our body to work. However, municipal water is toxic with fluoride, chlorine, drug metabolites and toxic chemicals. Drink 2–4 liters of filtered clean water every day.Sweat every day. Part of the way our body detoxifies itself is through sweating. However, hardly anyone sweats anymore. We need to sweat to rid the toxins from our body and from our skin. I recommend using an infrared sauna. It provides energy and heat, so the body gets the energy it needs and the heat allows us to sweat to eliminate toxins.Walk barefoot on the ground for at least 10 minutes every day. The Earth is a big magnet that gives off electrons as energy. Our body needs energy for the cells to do their job.Get at least 20 minutes of exercise daily. We need to keep moving. Exercise helps stimulate nitric oxide production, protects the cardiovascular system, helps us lose weight and it allows us to sweat, all of which are important.These five things will not only make you “feel” beautiful, but scientific evidence reveals it will make you healthy on the inside and outside. Catch more of the interview here Dr. Doug Nemecek, Chief Medical Officer for behavioral health at CignaAccording to this story in Forbes, loneliness is becoming an increasing health threat not just in the US , but across the world. Can you articulate for our readers 3 reasons why being lonely and isolated can harm one’s health?Feelings of loneliness can affect your mental and physical health? For example, chronic loneliness can drive up cortisol levels in the body. Cortisol is a hormone that your body creates when under stress. Over time, higher cortisol levels can lead to inflammation, excess weight gain, insulin resistance, problems concentrating, and more.If left unchecked, chronic loneliness symptoms can put you at greater risk for more serious medical and emotional problems, including:DepressionSleep disordersType 2 diabetesHeart diseaseHigh blood pressureAnxietySubstance useWe also know that chronic loneliness has the same mortality risk as smoking 15 cigarettes per day. Loneliness ls literally killing us.On a broader societal level, in which way is loneliness harming our communities and society?Loneliness is an epidemic exacerbating a mental health crisis across America that contributes to societal ills including drug use, overdose, gun violence, and suicide. Our study also shows the significant impact that loneliness is having on our businesses and workplaces. We saw that people who are lonely say that they are less productive on the job. Loneliness is an epidemic exacerbating a mental health crisis across America that contributes to societal ills including drug use, overdose, gun violence, and suicide. Our study also shows the significant impact that loneliness is having on our businesses and workplaces. We saw that people who are lonely say that they are less productive on the job. They also miss twice as many days of work due to illness, and 5 times as many days of work due to stress. People who are lonely are twice as likely to think about quitting their job in the next 12 months. All of this impacts the workplace and adds significant costs to the business. At Cigna, we believe if we can reduce loneliness, we may be able to make a significant positive difference in the lives of millions of people, at home and at work. Serious topic deserving a full read here 