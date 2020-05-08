COVID Stay At Home is Causing Loneliness. Interviews by Fotis Georgiadis

Pastor Chelsea Smith, Lead Pastor Natalie Franke, Head of Community at HoneyBook and co-founder of the Rising Tide Joyce Shulman, founder of Macaroni Kid & Pack Leader at 99 Walks

To know others. Each and every one of us needs to get ​out of our comfort zones and ​seek to truly ​know others. The old adage is true, to have friends we must be friendly” — Pastor Chelsea Smith, Lead Pastor

GREENWICH, CT, USA, May 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant specialist with a robust background and is a visionary interviewer. With a knack for pulling out a well-rounded interview, not only covering cutting edge technologies and corporate directions but also bringing out the personal side of the interviewee.COVID is causing major issues for people with the stay at home orders. As crazy as it sounds, loneliness is becoming a major factor as people's real-world interactions are severely limited. Fotis Georgiadis interviews a number of experts on the subject, three of which have excerpts below. Fotis is helping get the word out across the globe, building the brand/name of the interviewees. You can reach out to him to discuss how he can help you and your company. Find his contact info at the bottom of this article.Pastor Chelsea Smith, Lead PastorIn your experience, what are the 5 things each of us can do to help solve the Loneliness Epidemic? Please give a story or an example for each.Loneliness is not an epidemic that has to affect our lives. In fact, I believe there are five things that each one of us can do to go through this process and really kick loneliness out of our lives.1. Being known by God is the first thing. You may not agree with this premise, but you are here reading an article from a pastor. The first way to deter loneliness in our lives is to be known and loved by God. And here is the greatest thing about this first step: it’s not actually a step we have to take or make happen. The truth is, it’s already happened. God knows each and every one of us and He loves us unconditionally. Truly all we need to do is acknowledge and accept this love. Maybe you have never had a conversation with God, maybe you do not know where to start. But can I encourage you to start with a simple sentence? Just say “God can you let me know you know me? “Can you let me know you love me?” It’s a simple prayer but I truly believe in a God that hears you. I believe if you pray that prayer with faith in your heart, He is going to do things in your life, so you are known and loved by God.2. Simply be your authentic self. I’ve got to be honest, as a​ ​woman​ in my forties​, I realize this is a lifetime journey. It changes with seasons and some seasons are easier. Some seasons it takes a little more effort, but if I don’t want to live a life of loneliness, I have to be the person I am uniquely designed to be. I can’t try to be a cheap imitation of somebody else. I know it’s​​ cliché, but only I can be the very best me there is. Brace yourself for a total mom brag. We have three kids, two boys who are 15 and 13, and our baby girl is 11. Just this past year our baby girl, Grace, moved to a brand-new school as a fifth-grader which is the oldest grade in her elementary school. Recently we had our parent-teacher conference at this new school with her new teacher and I received the greatest mom compliment I’ve ever received. Her teacher said, “you know Grace, she really knows who she is.” When she said that I thought, I want to know that for me personally for my whole life. I not only want to protect that in my daughter but also in me. And that starts by being know​n​ by God​ — the one who created me perfectly and finding security in that truth. ​3. To know others. Each and every one of us needs to get ​out of our comfort zones and ​seek to truly ​know others. The old adage is true, to have friends we must be friendly. Catch the rest of the points and the complete article here Natalie Franke, Head of Community at HoneyBook and co-founder of the Rising TideIn your experience, what are the 5 things each of us can do to help solve the Loneliness Epidemic? Feel free to add a personal story, if relevant.Create community: Find a group of people with whom you share a common interest, whether it’s your occupation, education, hobby, or purely for networking purposes. There are all kinds of meetups happening every day with people around the world — seek them out and join in! And if you can’t find a community that fits your interests, create your own!Show up as your genuine self (in person and online): Each of us is unique with our own experiences and perspectives. This individuality distinguishes one business from another, but it’s also what makes each of us interesting. So don’t be afraid to be yourself. Vulnerability and openness can actually bring you closer to others by encouraging them to reciprocate authenticity.Take breaks: Please, everyone, do yourselves a favor and take breaks throughout the day. Not only will it help with your overall productivity, but it’s so important to have a healthy work-life balance that’s custom to your own unique needs.Be kind to yourself (and unplug!): Instagram and other social media platforms are incredible tools for freelancers and small businesses to grow their customer base and get their stories out there, but you must rid yourself of unhealthy comparison. One way to do this is to unplug every so often and reconnect with your realworld surroundings.Turn strangers into friends: Move beyond your circle and spark up a conversation with a stranger. Humans are designed for connection and you might be surprised to discover that people have a genuine interest in who you are and what you’re all about. Call a friend and go for a walk together. I know, simple. But walking together gives you time and space, free of distractions and a surge of happiness hormones that helps you connect.Put a fence around some weekend time. You can't just wait to "find time" to connect with your friends and family. You must prioritize that time. Put it on the calendar. Make it happen.Spend time with older people. The loneliness epidemic is particularly hard on our elders.Make technology your friend. There is no substitute for sharing experiences in person. But technology, if deployed thoughtfully, can help. Facetime, Zoom chats … it is critical to actually see the person you are speaking with but at the very least video chats can help.Realize that if you feel lonely, you aren't alone. With more than 70% of Americans experiencing loneliness, chances are that if you feel lonely, so does the mom down the block, or the guy at the gym. Go first. Make an overture. Say hello. Extend an invitation. Forge a connection. Fotis Georgiadis is the founder of DigitalDayLab. Fotis Georgiadis is a serial entrepreneur with offices in both Malibu and New York City. He has expertise in marketing, branding and mergers & acquisitions. Fotis Georgiadis is also an accomplished VC who has successfully concluded five exits. Fotis Georgiadis is also a contributor to Authority Magazine, Thrive Global & several others. 