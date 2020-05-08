ArchAngels BioRecovery Inc. Says Plan Needed to Help Minimize Risk of COVID-19

ArchAngels BioRecovery Inc. Technician ArchAngels BioRecovery Inc.

by Fran Briggs

WASHINGTON, D.C., U.S.A., May 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The publicist to ArchAngels BioRecovery Inc. announced today that the company is gravely concerned about the general disinfection and contamination response to the coronavirus. The organization says it is moving forward with a plan that will address the current response and help minimize the spread of COVID-19. ArchAngels BioRecovery Inc., employs ABRA (American BioRecovery Association) certified technicians and is a leader in the bioremediation and infection control industry. As of late, severe coronavirus outbreaks have occurred at food processing plants, major warehouses, and businesses in America. In events such as these, the organization utilizes professional disinfecting and remediation services, but not all companies responding to biohazards do.Although ArchAngels BioRecovery, Inc is headquartered in the Midwestern U.S., it has satellite crews and partners throughout the country and can typically dispatch a crew within hours of a request.The company's CEO, Tao Martinez, says that many businesses which temporarily closed because of the COVID-19, shelter-in-place order will be reluctant to re-open. These establishments are aware of the risk of potential lawsuits. They also know the importance of having trained technicians minimize the risk of exposure to the entity, contractor, employees, and customers."My concern is that people are being exposed to chemical agents without proper personal protective equipment (PPE) just as first responders were in 9/11," stated Dr. Robert Renteria, Senior Advisor to ArchAngels BioRecovery Inc. "This led to irreversible damage that cost lives, as well long term respiratory and other health issues."“Janitorial companies lack certified technicians that specialize in the field of decontamination and remediation of biohazardous environments,” added Tao Martinez. “Application of chemicals does not guarantee disinfection or decontamination. Furthermore, these service providers not only operate without the appropriate PPE for chemical application, but they often lack the proper liability and pollution insurance to cover communicable disease, viral agents, and biohazards.”In a joint effort to protect the public and reduce the risk of exposures and lawsuits, ArchAngels BioRecovery Inc. says it will soon be presenting a plan. Martinez says that it could open the window for businesses to be insured for communicable disease, biohazards, and viral agents. Currently, very few guidelines are being used by many COVID-19 decontamination service providers. Martinez says that fact, coupled with the events and repercussions of 9/11 in New York, led him to construct a plan for improvement."Many of the emergency responders who initially survived, tragically lost their lives a few years later. There is a direct correlation between not being adequately protected from pollutant emissions, and becoming ill after being exposed to pollutant emissions," explained Tao Martinez.ArchAngels BioRecovery Inc. is available for consultation, or providing decontamination and sanitation of biohazardous environments. The company specializes in reactive and proactive sanitization of facilities that are at risk for biohazards and communicable diseases. ArchAngels is one of only a handful of remediation companies in America that is uniquely prepared to handle a mass widespread of the coronavirus. To schedule a consultation, call (877) 409-9111, or visit https://archangels.pro ABOUT ARCHANGELS BIORECOVERY INC.In business for nearly 15 years, ArchAngels BioRecovery is an ABRA-certified leader in the bioremediation and infection control industry. It has satellite crews and partners across the country adhere to OSHA, EPA, CDC and other state and local health and environmental agency regulations. ArchAngels BioRecovery Inc. is compliant with proper certifications, insurance and training requirements. The company also works with homeowners and facility managers where a seriously ill person may have contaminated the property.



