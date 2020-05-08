Want To Take Your Dog Out After Stay-At-Home Ends? DogFriendly.com has Tips and a Free New Ebook to show you the way

DogFriendly.com's Guide to Traveling With Your Dogs DogFriendly.com's Logo

UNITED STATES, May 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- DogFriendly.com https://www.dogfriendly.com ) has published and released a unique book, one that tells you everything you need to know about traveling with your dogs or taking them around your hometown. ' DogFriendly.com's Guide to Traveling With Your Dogs ' by author Len Kain is a book you will want to have and now you can get it on your phone or computer for free. Whether you have one small dog or 3 large dogs this book tells you the ins and outs of going places with your pups. Also included in the ebook are dog-friendly travel guides for 70 pet-friendly regions and cities in the United States. And, when you can venture out around your town, the book can be your guide to that as well.There are currently stay-at-home orders throughout most of the United States. In your town even the local dog parks may not be open. DogFriendly.com has some tips for how to take your dog out during this stressful time. Your dog is also a social being and likes to get out and sniff and enjoy the outdoors. For tips on the covid quarantine and your dog see the blog article at https://www.dogfriendly.com/covid This is the latest book in a series of Pet-Friendly travel guides published by DogFriendly.com that have sold over 50,000 paperback copies. Available in Paperback on Amazon , Barnes and Noble.com and other online bookstores the paperback book is 176 pages packed full of information on how to take your dog everywhere. And now, for the first time, DogFriendly.com is making one of it's entire books available free as an ebook. To get the ebook, please visit https://www.dogfriendly.com/ebook Included in this book are chapters covering everything you need to know. From the first section entitled "Let's travel together" the book is packed with tips about preparing for a road trip, dogs on Amtrak, dogs on airplanes and the different requirements and policies. It includes etiquette that you should follow when traveling with a dog to a beach, restaurant with dog-friendly outdoor dining, shopping, visiting pet-friendly attractions and visiting parks and hikes. Also entry requirements for many countries on all continents and policies of the international airlines as well. The book could've stopped there but goes on to include travel guides for 70 United States destinations that you may want to visit wit your furbabies. From Acadia in Maine to San Diego, from Seattle to Key West and everywhere in between this book gives you great ideas on where to take your pooch."Unlike a dog travel guide that simply lists places to go this guide tells you how to find your own places, how to prepare you and your dog and summarizes what you can do in many different cities." says Len Kain, president of DogFriendly.com. "We have decided to distribute the ebook for free during this stressful time for all people everywhere. When the time comes and we can venture out again this book can help be your guide to a dog-friendly adventure large or small."For more details visit https://www.dogfriendly.com . DogFriendly.com, founded in 1998 to provide dog travel information, offers a free website and publishes paperback books.



