Genians and Beyond Security Team Up to Provide “Forced Quarantine” to End-points on Corporate Network

SACRAMENTO, CA, USA, May 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beyond Security, a leading provider of automated security testing and compliance solutions, announced today that they have joined forces with Genians, an IT solutions company based out of South Korea, that delivers Next-Gen NAC solutions by leveraging Cloud technology for businesses of all sizes without disturbing existing IT and security operations, to combine Beyond Security Vulnerability Assessment product with Genians Network Access Control.

Beyond Security’s beSECURE platform will automatically test all network assets for potential vulnerabilities, and if a machine is found vulnerable, it will instruct Genians’ NAC solution to isolate it, or send it to “quarantine” where it cannot infect other machines.

With a large percentage of the work force working from home, in many cases the enterprise network has extended into the employee’s homes. This opens up an opportunity for attackers to use the weaker home computers as a steppingstone into the corporate network, using the VPN as a tunnel to hop from a weak or infected home computer into the sensitive corporate environment.

“We have borrowed the ideas from the top pandemic researchers and implemented them in the corporate security environment to achieve a similar goal: continuous and wide-spread testing combined with isolating those that are most weak to prevent further infections.” Said Dongbum Lee, founder and CEO of Genians. “Fortunately, in the security world this can be completely automated to achieve an instantaneous action”

This automated and immediate quarantine process can ensure that the home computers are constantly checked and their security automatically evaluated, and as soon as a weakness is discovered they will be cut off from the rest of the network, preventing from any malware from spreading.

“Taking what Beyond Security’s beSECURE does best: automatically and continuously testing for vulnerabilities; together with what Genians does best: quickly isolating and blocking problematic assets from the corporate network, allowed us to provide a complete end-to-end solution to this difficult technical problem” Said Aviram Jenik, CEO of Beyond Security.

This integration between the two products is available free of charge to existing customers of Genians and Beyond Security.



About Genians:

Over 15 years, Genians (KOSDAQ: 263860) delivers the industry’s leading Next-Gen Network Access Control solution, which surveils all connected devices holistically and ensures they are operating at the highest levels of security and compliance. Genians secures millions of various endpoints in organizations of all sizes and industries, including global Fortune 500 companies, the government, the military, energy, finance, healthcare, education, and more. Genians keeps working to build a better security culture in the connected world by teaming up with community and industry leaders around the world. For more information, please visit https://www.genians.com/

About Beyond Security:

Beyond Security is a global leader in automated vulnerability assessment and compliance solutions - enabling businesses and governments to accurately assess and manage security weaknesses in their networks, applications, industrial systems and networked software at a fraction of the cost of human-based penetration testing.

Beyond Security's automated, accurate and simple tools protect the networks and software development life cycle of SMEs across the globe - including industry leaders in aerial and space warfare, banking and finance, media, software development, telecommunications, transportation and more.

Founded in 1999, Beyond Security's solutions are essential components in the risk management program for many organizations worldwide. With the headquarters located in Sacramento, California, Beyond Security's distributors and resellers can be found in North and South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Australia. For more information, please contact Sonia Awan at soniaa@beyondsecurity.com or 747-254-5705. You may also visit our website at www.beyondsecurity.com



