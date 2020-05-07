Northeast Ohio Adoption Services in Urgent Need of Foster Care Families

16,000 children in Ohio are currently in temporary care and the need for families to take care of them has never been more urgent than right now.

Increase of foster youth left in uncertain situations due to COVID-19

WARREN, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- May is National Foster Care Month. Nationally, there are over 437,000 children and youth in foster care. Over half have a case plan goal of reunification with their parents or primary caregiver. We recognize and honor those foster families who care for and support the 16,000 Ohio children in foster care while their birth family is unable or unwilling to care for them.Unfortunately, the recent COVID-19 pandemic is disproportionately affecting these foster youth. While Ohio’s response to COVID-19 is aimed at flattening the curve and keeping people safe at home, these measures can inadvertently increase risks for children in foster care. They are left in especially vulnerable and unpredictable situations. 16,000 children in Ohio are currently in temporary care and the need for families to take care of them has never been more urgent than right now.Offering your home or time to a foster youth during this time can mean the difference between a safe and loving environment for them, or an ongoing crisis that is only intensified by this virus. During this time, many people are leaning on support from family to reassure them that things will eventually return to normal. Unfortunately, foster youth do not have this luxury. They feel isolated now more than ever.During National Foster Care Month, please consider what you can do to help foster youth, especially during these uncertain times. You do not have to be the perfect parent in order to give a foster child the structure and support they need. If you are unable to commit to becoming licensed and taking foster care placements, you can also become a mentor to a current or former foster child in need of your support.NOAS is a nonprofit agency founded to serve foster youth and their families with a variety of different programs. We strive for lifelong permanency for current and former foster youth by recruiting, preparing, and supporting families and making positive connections. NOAS has successfully placed over 1,300 foster youth into loving homes throughout Northeast Ohio. If you have questions or are interested in helping foster youth please call NOAS at (330) 856-5582 extension 126 or visit www.noas.com More information about National Foster Care Month can be found at https://www.childwelfare.gov/fostercaremonth



