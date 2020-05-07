OpenWork Agency Publishes New White Paper- People First: Workplace Strategy & Change Management for a Post-Covid World

The paper outlines the challenges and opportunities that companies face as they plan their return to the office.

The need for a flexible workplace has reached a new peak. There is a challenge in managing the 'return to the office.' How do we prioritize safety and employee preference? How do we measure success?” — David Walker - Founding Partner, OpenWork Agency

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, May 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- OpenWork Agency publishes a new white paper- People First: Workplace Strategy & Change Management for a Post-Covid World . The paper outlines the challenges and opportunities that companies face as they plan their return to the office.OpenWork continues its thought leadership as a leading workplace strategy firm , bringing its research to bear to provide actionable insights for leaders making tough decisions during the crisis.Recent surveys show that around 24% of American workers would like to continue working from home permanently after Covid-19, and that 20% are uncertain about where they want to work. Only 55% say they definitely want to return to work at the office.How will companies choose who will work from where in the future? What measures will companies need to take to ensure employee health and safety at the office? How can the current crisis be turned into an opportunity?The paper provides a roadmap for how companies can reframe the current crisis as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It discusses two important opportunities: 1.) rationalizing real estate to reduce costs; 2.) honoring employee choice and preference to attract and retain talent.The five-step framework presented in the paper outlines how companies can strategically respond to the Covid-19 crisis by building a more flexible and more people-centered workplace strategy



