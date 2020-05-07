When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: May 07, 2020 FDA Publish Date: May 07, 2020 Product Type: Cosmetics Makeup Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Mold Company Name: Becca Cosmetics Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Light Shifter Brightening Concealer

Out of abundance of caution, and in line with its commitment to consumer satisfaction and safety, Becca Cosmetics is voluntarily recalling all shades of its Light Shifter Brightening Concealer because a brownish-black material identified as a common household mold was found on the sponge-tip applicator of some units. While this is unlikely to cause serious injury there is a potential risk of temporary skin and/or eye allergy and irritation. To date, no adverse reactions or injuries have been reported.

This product was manufactured in the United States and distributed nationwide.

The below table provides details of the product affected by this recall. No other Becca Cosmetics products are affected by this issue.

Product Name Batch Size Product Description UPC Becca Cosmetics Light Shifter Brightening Concealer 0030A, 9308A, 0052A, 0052C, 9291A, 9309A, 0036A, 0037A, 0038A, 0038B, 0041A, 9289A, 0062A, 0062B, 0062C, 9283A, 9284A, 9287A, 9288A 3.2 mL (only size available) Concealer wand with silver overlay, and a white secondary carton 9331137030037 9331137030044 9331137030051 9331137030068 9331137030075 9331137030099 9331137030082 9331137030105

If you have this product, please stop using it and contact the place of purchase regarding a refund.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.