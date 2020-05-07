Kangaroo Supplies Small Businesses With Free Security During Coronavirus

24/7 Security by Kangaroo Indoor home security camera with innovative features such as patented Privacy Shield, 1080 HD quality video, 2-way talk capability, and advanced night vision.

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Maximus Yaney's security company Kangaroo is offering a free security kit for three months to small businesses in need.

On behalf of the entire team here at Kangaroo, we’d like to offer small business owners some support during these trying times.” — Maximus Yaney

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kangaroo, a company co-founded by entrepreneur Maximus Yaney and a world leader in accessible, affordable security technology is launching a Small Business Initiative to help businesses at risk of invasion during the coronavirus pandemic stay safe. The initiative offers free security kits that include the state-of-the-art Kangaroo Privacy Camera and Kangaroo Complete premium service with pro monitoring for three months.

During the current crisis, many businesses have been forced to close their doors, leaving their retail stores, offices, and restaurants empty and at risk of invasion without a security system. Kangaroo and Maximus Yaney want to help these businesses stay secure and stay afloat.

Designed for easy self-installation, the Kangaroo security system can be controlled and monitored through a smartphone from anywhere. It’s simple to set up, efficient, and easy to use. After three months, the business can choose to elongate service or return the kit. Kangaroo will cover both outbound and return shipping.

Maximus Yaney, Co-Founder and CEO of Kangaroo, explained the inspiration behind this initiative, “As an NYC-based tech startup, we are not far removed from the days when the impact of COVID-19 would have been insurmountable. So on behalf of the entire team here at Kangaroo, we’d like to offer small business owners some support during these trying times. This small but hopefully meaningful gesture is entirely consistent with our mission to make security accessible to everyone. Thanks for making our communities great, and here’s to getting through this together.”

What’s included?

1 Privacy Camera (indoor security camera): A privacy security camera with 1080 HD video to keep your business safe. Small footprint, huge impact.

2 Motion + Entry Sensors: When triggered by movement, the sensors immediately send an alert to your smartphone.

1 Siren + Keypad Unit: Stay safe with a secure pin and an audible alarm.

1 Yard Sign + Window Decals: Let people know you’re armed from afar.

Kangaroo Complete service with Professional Monitoring: We’ll keep an eye on your business when you’re not around.

Free shipping outbound & return

Where to Order:

Kangaroo security kits are online at https://joey.heykangaroo.com/smallbusiness

About Kangaroo

With the goal of making home security affordable as well as easy-to-use, serial entrepreneur and engineer, Maximus Yaney, founded Kangaroo. Previously, Yaney co-founded Mohawk (NASDAQ: MWK) and was Founder & CEO of Titan Aerospace, which he went on to sell to Google. Kangaroo’s advanced line of sleek security products, from motion sensors to the latest Privacy Camera with an unhackable privacy shield eliminate risk and keep your home and business safe.

For more information, visit www.heykangaroo.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook @heykangaroo, or by email at support@heykangaroo.com.





