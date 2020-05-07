Resilience in business and life. Building brand trust. Interviews by Fotis Georgiadis

Elisabeth Cardiello, Founder of Caffe Unimatic, Brave Conversations Over Coffee and co-founder of Legacy Out Loud Ben Premo, Founder of TrueFees Billy Boughey, author of Culture Reconstructed and founder and president of Elevate Experiences

Elisabeth Cardiello and Billy Boughey on resilience. Ben Premo on brand trust.

If you’re just starting a business it’s important to focus your attention on only one or two social media platforms.” — Ben Premo, Founder of TrueFees

GREENWICH, CT, USA, May 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant specialist with a robust background and is a visionary interviewer. With a knack for pulling out a well-rounded interview, not only covering cutting edge technologies and corporate directions but also bringing out the personal side of the interviewee.Learn about resilience and how it can make or break an individual or a company. Fotis Georgiadis sits down with Elisabeth Cardiello and Billy Boughey to discuss this important topic. In addition, Fotis Georgiadis interviews Ben Premo on brand trust and image. Below are excerpts from the three interviews.Elisabeth Cardiello, Founder of Caffe Unimatic, Brave Conversations Over Coffee and co-founder of Legacy Out LoudWe would like to explore and flesh out the trait of resilience. How would you define resilience?Well, since I’ve actually studied resilience, I am cheating a little here, but I’ll tell you the story of why I ended up studying this topic and actually building a curriculum around many of its principles… it’s also the reason why Brave Conversations Over Coffee began.I didn’t know what resilience was when I was actually putting it into practice. After losing Dad, and Hurricane Sandy, I was in survival mode and often following my gut instincts more than having any real sense of knowing what I was doing. What I didn’t realize, however, was that during those conversations over coffee that my Dad and I had around the table growing up, he was actually teaching me resilience. He never used any of the terms that I’d find in textbooks, but when I realized that I could finish people’s sentences on the topics of things like positive psychology, hostage negotiation, mindset strategy or relationship building, I started digging. Read the rest of the interview here Ben Premo, Founder of TrueFeesCan you share 5 strategies that a company should be doing to build a trusted and believable brand? Please tell us a story or example for each.1. Every company big or small should have a website to help build a trusted brand. Someone is more likely to engage with your business if you have an online presence. The best part is it’s easy and affordable to create a site for your business in 2020.2. Once your site is active it’s also beneficial to publish testimonials from your customers. This is a great way for building trust with potential new customers that have not tried or purchased from you before. Make sure consumers can easily locate your testimonials on your website.3. A third strategy is creating a social media presence. A lot of times a consumer will visit your social page first before going to your website for more specific information about your business. Choose one or two social media platforms that allow you to reach your target audience. Don’t feel like you need to be on every social media platform just because your competition is.4. Another great way to build trust for your brand is to be featured by a reputable media source. That can be easier said then done especially if you are a new business. An example of a service I use to increase the chances of building credibility with the public is HARO (helpareporter.com).5. The public appearance of sponsorship is another strategy that can build trust for your brand. Getting involved and being seen at public events is a great way to interact with consumers and tell your brand story. A service that helps connect potential sponsors with event creators is called http://sponsormyevent.com . The balance of the interview is available here Billy Boughey, author of Culture Reconstructed and founder and president of Elevate ExperiencesResilience is like a muscle that can be strengthened. In your opinion, what are 5 steps that someone can take to become more resilient? Please share a story or an example for each.Evaluate weakness: You must be honest with where you are, where you have come from and the battles you must overcome. Weakness is only an opportunity to grow.Find an advocate: Hold your friends close but hold “freedom speakers” even closer. A freedom speaker is someone who will tell you who you can become and remind you of the vision you have for yourself.Pick one plan: Don’t scatter and try a bunch of things, pick one plan or one system for your resilient path.Kick ass: Take consistent action, move, grow, achieve, stop waiting, be more, and having obedience in the same direction is the mark of a winner.Celebrate, rinse, & repeat: Make sure you celebrate your milestones, rightfully process your accomplishments, and then get back to work. Consistent work, celebration, and recommitment back to that same work will show fruit over time. Complete reading the interview here Build your brand and image with Fotis Georgiadis' help. This includes launching a new brand or repairing an existing one. Reach out to Fotis Georgiadis at the below options.About Fotis GeorgiadisFotis Georgiadis is the founder of DigitalDayLab. Fotis Georgiadis is a serial entrepreneur with offices in both Malibu and New York City. He has expertise in marketing, branding and mergers & acquisitions. Fotis Georgiadis is also an accomplished VC who has successfully concluded five exits. Fotis Georgiadis is also a contributor to Authority Magazine, Thrive Global & several others.Contact and information on how to follow Fotis Georgiadis' latest interviews:Website: http://www.fotisgeorgiadis.com Email: fg@fotisgeorgiadis.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fotis-georgiadis-994833103/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/FotisGeorgiadi3 @FotisGeorgiadi3



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.