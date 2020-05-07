Joy, Peace and Tranquility at Ladera Resort

Ladera Resort

Ladera Resort has launched new green initiatives during this challenging period of international lockdowns.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With breathtaking panoramic views of the island’s majestic Pitons, Ladera Resort is situated on 17 acre UNESCO World Heritage site in St. Lucia on a volcanic ridgeline at 1,000 feet above the Caribbean Sea.

Green Globe recertified Ladera Resort in February this year.

Management and staff at the resort are committed to their sustainability vision without compromising their luxurious standards and service. Ladera Resort has even launched new green initiatives during this challenging period of international lockdowns.

Water Project

Ladera Resort is dedicated to keeping the island of St. Lucia clean and pristine with the elimination of plastic bottles and straws. In addition, 100% spring water is packaged in recyclable paper cartons made from FSC certified forest trees with caps made of sugarcane. By partnering with JUST Water, the resort has reduced plastic waste by over 80,000 bottles per year.

Food Education Programs

Ray, Head Gardener at the resort, has a passion for St. Lucian flora and fauna. He is in charge of landscaping and grows fruit trees and exotic flowers at the property. Fresh vegetables and herbs are also harvested to create delicious dishes at Dasheene, the resort’s restaurant. Every part of each product is used if possible. Coconuts grown at the island are consumed as coconut water, coconut meat is used in pastries and shells form protective gardening borders to prevent erosion.

Furthermore, Ray conducts educational onsite garden tours for guests and in the wider community, Ladera Resort assists children by positively influencing their eating habits. The resort supports the Les Etangs Combined School and has planted a variety of fruit trees in their school yard where students are taught about the different fruits and their nutritional qualities. This project will have lasting health benefits for generations to come.

Online Wellness Videos

While the resort may be temporarily closed, Ladera Resort has created and is posting short wellness videos produced at the property and featuring breathtaking backdrops of the 5 star paradise property including the volcanic ridge, the pair of Pitons, the Caribbean Sea or lush rainforest.

Christina Gandara, General Manager at the resort said, “We have been so inspired by the outpouring of compassion, sensitivity and positive actions toward practicing social distancing and handling these very uncertain days that we decided to bring a little Ladera St. Lucia Wellness, with some joy, peace and tranquillity, into homes. We will be posting “Live with Ladera Wellness” videos on social media and on our website.”

In the comfort of your own home you can enjoy inspiring videos covering Yoga & Meditation with Anson, Hiking & Wellness in the Garden with Eustace the Property & Maintenance Manager/ Champion of Sustainability and Ray the Head Gardener, Cooking Farm-to-Table with Chef Nigel using his secret recipes and Carpentry with the Ladera Master Craftsmen.

For more information please see www.ladera.com or the resort's Facebook page.



