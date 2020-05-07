Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives Introduces Reef Friendly Sunscreens

Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives

The resort has introduced the use of reef-safe sunscreen to divers and snorkellers to protect marine life.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Globe first certified Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives in March this year.

Marine conservation is a priority at this island retreat with initiatives steadily rolled out. In September last year, to help safeguard coral life, the resort introduced reef-safe sunscreen to divers and snorkellers in order to protect marine life from the harmful effects of two chemicals, Oxybenzone & Octinoxate.

"Many regular sunscreens contains these two chemicals, which have been shown in laboratory studies to be highly toxic to corals and other animals particularly when they are young, the stage when marine populations are replenished," explained Peter Pringle, Resident Marine Biologist at the resort.

Every year between 6,000 and 14,000 tons of sunscreen washes off into the sea. Due to their potential toxicity to reefs, the sale of sunscreens containing Oxybenzone and Octinoxate has been banned worldwide including the islands of Hawaii and Palau. Preventing high levels of associated toxic compounds from entering the water could contribute to healthier reefs in the face of widespread coral die-offs linked to warmer ocean temperatures and global climate change.

Raffaele Solferino, General Manager of Grand Park Kodhipparu said, “This is another step ahead for Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives. Pursuing our commitment towards an Environmental Management System and increasing our efforts in Sustainable Tourism. More will be announced in future as we lay down practices and projects enhancing green and eco driven initiatives for everyone’s benefit."

About Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives

Located on North Malé Atoll and a mere 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives is a luxurious one-island-one resort destination in the Maldives featuring a collection of 120 idyllic beach-front pool villas, breathtaking overwater villas and spacious two-bedroom villas. Designed by world-renowned hospitality firm, Hirsch Bedner Associates, the resort is an oasis of luxury and tranquillity featuring open and breezy public spaces alongside modern interiors inspired by the Maldivian the island, local traditions and crafts. An unrivalled range of leisure facilities includes an overwater spa with seven treatment rooms, a fully-equipped PADI dive facility, a recreation beach club, Little Explorers kids' club, three outstanding destination-dining offerings and an infinity pool. Connect with Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives on social - Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Park Hotel Group

Headquartered in Singapore, Park Hotel Group is one of Asia Pacific's leading hospitality companies. Established in 1961, Park Hotel Group's growing presence in the region today comprises of nearly 20 hotels and resorts operating or under development across 12 key destinations. With a focus on expanding across the Asia Pacific and meeting the changing needs of travellers today, Park Hotel Group has a brand portfolio featuring its luxury Grand Park, its upscale Park Hotel and its midscale Destination, as well as Park Rewards; it's dedicated loyalty programme that rewards guests, diners and corporate bookers. Connect with Park Hotel Group on social - Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Grand Park

Grand Park is the luxury brand of Park Hotel Group that is synonymous with premium accommodation, experiences and comfort that are designed for savvy and well-heeled travellers. Today, Grand Park has seven properties in city and resort destinations of Singapore, Maldives, Hokkaido (Otaru), Wuxi, Xi An and Kunming.



About Green Globe Certification

Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com



Contact

Raffaele Solferino

General Manager

Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives

P.O. Box 2168 North Male Atoll

REPUBLIC OF MALDIVES

P: +960 665 1111

E: Raffaele.Solferino@parkhotelgroup.com

W:www.parkhotelgroup.com/maldives



