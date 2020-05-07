HFI-U Recommends Taking a Vacation from COVID-19 - One Way: Reading Humorous Fiction

Reading humorous fiction is a good way to cope with stress and take a vacation from COVID-19.

NAMPA, ID, USA, May 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HFI-U ― a resource for eLearning to make indoor environments cleaner and healthier — recommends reading humorous fiction to ease the stress of the COVID-19 crisis.

“There is nothing funny about COVID-19 ― it is beyond horrible ― but humor can help us cope,” said Allen Rathey, Principal of HFI-U.

Per Marilyn A. Mendoza PhD, writing in the article, Don’t Let Humor Become Another Victim of COVID-19, in April, 2020, Psychology Today:

“Humor and laughter are important coping skills. Humor can be a buffer from the negative effects of all the stress we are under. Laughter has been shown to strengthen our immune system, improve alertness, increase endorphin levels … and help” in other ways. She cites late comedian Milton Berle who called laughter “an instant vacation”.

One way to take a vacation from stress is to read humorous books, and HFI-U recommends the works of Perry Shimanoff, a cleaning consultant, principal of MC2, promoter of healthy indoor environments, and author of engaging fiction.

His fiction books include:

Schustermeyer's Threesome: Three Short Stories

Synopsis: An enjoyable slice of Schustermeyer's life, including the wry escapades of his elderly ex-marine mother Adele, his mis-adventures surrounding the California Loma Prieta earthquake and collapse of the Nimitz expressway, and much more. This is a work of fiction, but told with love and a keen sense of humor, in which the author draws from his own life experiences, including a stint in the marines and his personal philosophy of “Semper Fi” (“always faithful” or “always loyal”). You won't go wrong buying and reading this excellent piece of thoughtful and gentle prose, which puts human foibles in a charming narrative that leaves you wanting more. Highly recommended.

Schustermeyer and Freyja: 2019

Synopsis: Few books describe the relationship and understanding between dog and man as does Perry Shimanoff’s work, Schustermeyer and Freyja: 2019. The delightful narrative flips back and forth between canine (Freyja) and human (Schustermeyer) as storyteller ― in an amusing, insightful way ― as each comments on shared experiences. Shimanoff’s Freyja voice hints at a dog’s grasp of life that may prompt readers to be more concerned with the welfare of the domestic creatures with whom we share this planet. It’s a great read.

And his latest work, Schustermeyer: A Marathon, a Broken Car Window, a Bar Mitzvah: 3 Short Stories Featuring Schustermeyer, tells the story of Schustermeyer’s training for and running the 1984 Sacramento marathon, his investigation of broken car windows, and his 1961 Bar Mitzvah on a United States Marine Base.

Mr. Shimanoff has authored eight works of fiction available from Barnes and Noble, and Amazon.

“This is the perfect time to take a vacation from stress,” concludes Rathey. “Reading about the adventures of Schustermeyer is a great start.”



