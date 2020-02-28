HFI-U and DAG Architects Release HEAL Handbook

Healthy educational design and construction methods produce both green and bottom-line benefits.

Promoting healthy architecture and design.

NAMPA, ID, USA, February 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HFI-U and DAG Architects are pleased to release the HEAL “Healthy Education Architectural Leader” Handbook to assist pK-12 and Higher Education to understand options in healthy architecture and design to attain wellness, sustainability, academic excellence, functionality, and fiscal benefits.

These options build on a foundation of:

1. Human resource development

2. Promoting conditions for learning

3. Building performance

4. Energy efficiency

5. Environmentally-preferable practices

6. Resource conservation / land use

7. Reducing pollutants

“This complimentary guide provides an overview of the principles and practices of healthy, sustainable design,” said Allen Rathey, principal of HFI-U. “We encourage the reader to explore the concise 20-page handbook, and additional source information referenced. We are grateful to DAG Architects for their support of this effort.”

Overview of HEAL Handbook

A HEAL (Healthy Education Architectural Leader) Project is designed and built or remodeled to be both healthy and sustainable.

The HEAL model seeks to enhance the well-being of occupants through the strategic design and construction of indoor and outdoor school facilities.

A driving design principle is removing unhealthy elements and incorporating healthful elements by choosing siting, entry design, construction materials and methods, and building technology to enhance primary health factors including:

AIR quality through:

1. VOC and airborne chemicals reduction

2. Ventilation effectiveness

3. Humidity control

4. Air quality monitoring and feedback

5. Air purification, filtration

WATER quality through:

1. Water quality testing

2. Contaminant reduction

3. Treatment and or filtration

4. Providing access to potable water

CLEANING quality through:

1. Easy-to-clean facilities

2. Healthful entryways with room for proper barrier matting

PHYSICAL ACTIVITY through:

1. Classroom design that promotes movement

2. Schoolyard, quad design to promote outdoor activity and learning

3. Facilities for bicycles

The goal is enhanced health, human potential, teaching and learning, attendance, academic success, improved community and global ecosystems, and facility performance.

About HFI-U

The primary purpose of Healthy Facilities Institute University (HFI-U) is to teach persons employed by or associated with schools/colleges, senior care, hospitality, retail, and other fields, how to improve the environment of their facility in a way that makes sense from both a human and financial perspective.

About DAG

DAG Architects, successful for more than four decades, firmly believes design makes a difference and can have a positive impact on those who interact with the places and spaces designed. DAG is the largest architectural firm in the Florida Panhandle and has designed projects across the Southeast and Caribbean.



