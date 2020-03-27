COVID 19 - Infection Prevention Tips for Cleaning Professionals

Cleaning professionals equipped with knowledge can greatly reduce COVID-19 transmission.

Cleaning professionals can help prevent surface and other transmission of COVID-19 in facilities. Take these steps to make a difference.

Be proactive by taking steps that help prevent cross-infection. Be aware of surroundings and act now to protect yourself, your family and the public” — William R. Griffin

NAMPA, ID, USA, March 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HFI-U is pleased to share the following tips from William R. Griffin, president of Seattle WA-based Cleaning Consultants, to assist cleaning professionals in preventing COVID-19 transmission.

1. Put gloves on (donning) before you start work and take them off (doffing) when you stop work. Use fresh gloves each time you remove them (if disposables are used), and follow proper procedure (see illustration).

2. Wash your hands frequently and apply sanitizer before and after going to the restroom, eating or taking off your gloves or mask. Wear goggles when mixing chemicals or if there is mist or dust in the air.

3. Keep soiled hands away from your eyes, nose, mouth, face and body.

4. Wear a face mask (N95 respirator or surgical) at all times when working and when traveling in congested public spaces (bus, plane, train, etc.).

5. Do not go to work if you are sick (cough, cold, flu, temperature, shortness of breath, runny nose, open wounds). Those reporting to work when sick should be sent home and referred to their personal physician.

6. Use disinfectant solution or wipes to regularly clean all high-touch surfaces such as light switches, elevator buttons, handrails, drinking fountains, phones, door push plates and handles, counters, desks, keyboards, etc. Allow dwell time for the disinfectant to work. Do the same at home, when you travel or use public facilities.

7. Use vacuum cleaners, auto scrubbers and carpet extractors that provide high-level filtration. Use dusting methods that capture dust. While there is no definitive word on whether coronavirus can infect via dust particles, it is better to be safe than sorry.

8. No handshakes, hugging or other physical contact. Use phones, texting, internet, and email to reduce personal contact. Use your own phone, computer, stapler, etc., and do not share with others. Disinfect frequently.

9. Keep your distance from others 4-6 ft is best. (cough and sneeze zone)

10. Don’t be afraid but proactive by reducing exposures and taking steps that help prevent cross-infection. Be aware of surroundings and act now to protect yourself, your family and the public.

Other Suggestions:

I. For in-depth disinfection, consider use of an electrostatic spray system for chemical application.

II. For non-chemical disinfection, consider the use of a steam vapor machine.

III. Do not use brooms or dust mops for dry soil removal. While there is no definitive word on whether coronavirus can infect via dust particles, it is better to be safe than sorry.

IV. Prefer wet cleaning methods that apply fresh cleaning solution to surfaces then vacuum off soiled liquid. Where possible, replace mopping with spray-and-vac or dispense-and-vac equipment.

V. Do not return soiled wet mops or cleaning cloths to same bucket or container. Replace cleaning solution, mops, cloths regularly (when they become cloudy, visibly soiled or per policy) to prevent loss of effectiveness and contamination. Some areas require single use only. Mix chemicals per label instructions and allow specified dwell time (e.g., up to 7-10 minutes).

VI. Employers/businesses may wish to provide sanitizing wipes for employee keyboards, and desktops, etc., and tissue for employees to catch sneezes, etc.

Download the PDF Version of COVID 19 - Infection Prevention Tips for Cleaning Professionals

www.cleaningconsultants.com and www.cleaningpublisher.com

Twitter: @cleanconsultant and Facebook: www.facebook.com/CleaningConsultants

Copyright © 2019/2020 Wm R. Griffin, Seattle WA, 98198

Version 3/26/20



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.