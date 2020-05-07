HQC, Marshall Mold, Help a Local Robotics Team Design, Manufacture and Donate Plastic Ear Savers

HQC Incorporated and Marshall Mold team up to help a local robotics team design, manufacture and donate plastic ear savers to front line workers.

OSWEGO, IL, USA, May 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HQC Incorporated and Marshall Mold, two Illinois based companies, have teamed up to help a local robotics team design, manufacture and donate plastic ear savers to medical workers and other first responders.

Medical staff and essential employees are working overtime hours, for weeks straight amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Surgical masks, however, were never intended for such prolonged usage, and their design functionality certainly doesn’t make it easy for first responders under these circumstances.

Unfortunately, personal protective equipment (PPE), when worn for extensive time periods, can wreak havoc on front line workers- putting great strain on the backs of their ears. The young engineers of the Turbo Charged Robotics (a FIRST FTC Team) wanted to create something to help with the problem and began 3D printing face shields and ear savers last week.

HQC Inc. is a proud sponsor of the robotics team, and Tim Andrus, co-owner of HQC Incorporated saw an opportunity for HQC to help them produce the ear savers faster and to give back to the community. These plastic strips attach to the elastic sides of the mask, creating a bridge across the back of the head. They are fully adjustable and completely eliminate the strain put on the back of the ears while wearing a surgical mask!

Since HQC operates within the healthcare industry, making other medical related products, they already had professional relationships with folks at local hospitals as well as other medical device manufacturers. This sparked the idea to team up with Marshall Mold & Engineering to produce ear savers for surgical masks and donate to local front line workers.

Last Sunday night HQC designed the plastic ear savers. Marshall Mold was then able to have a completed mold sent to HQC by that following Friday and within the same day, HQC sampled the parts and began production! Normal lead-time on a project like this is anywhere from 4-6 weeks, so getting these out into the community within a week was truly incredible.

In addition to donating to first responders, masks will also be donated to HQC’s partners and customers within the food manufacturing industry to help these essential workers to be safe and comfortable. HQC is proud to support their local community in every way possible and to do their part to support healthcare staff and other front line workers.



