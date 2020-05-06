Kristen Von Foxx of The Shamanatrix to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whenever we experience trauma in our lives such as an accident, abuse, a break up with our significant other, we become burdened by the pain we carry within us and the feeling of being incomplete, numb, and disconnected from life. In order to escape our agony and discomfort, parts of our soul actually flee our bodies and in Shamanism this disconnection is called “soul loss.” We need to regain those fragmented parts of our soul so we can genuinely and truthfully live the beautiful life we were meant for.

Kristen is an exceptional Soul Retrieval specialist, Founder of The Shamanatrix, and author of Soul Retrieval, Be Wholey You: How to Bounce Back from Any Challenging Life Experience with Soul Retrieval. Kristen has a Bachelors in Psychology, a Masters degree in Creative Arts Therapies, and a Certificate in Holistic Nutritional Counseling.

“I wholeheartedly and passionately assist individuals who have been through significant trauma to literally reclaim their power,” says Kristen. “My whole purpose is helping those who are so stuck in their pain to find those pieces of their soul and release their emotional wounds that have been deeply fragmented by returning those lost pieces back to their bodies by utilizing these incredibly effective ancient Shamanic tools.”

Kristen’s past, one of incredibly difficult hardships and challenges, and her own spiritual journey, is what inspired her to become a Shamanist. Her childhood was marred by constant sexual abuse that left her deeply wounded. As an adult, she ended up marrying a man who turned out to be a sociopath, emptied out her bank account, then abandoned her with nothing. In desperate need of financial support, Kristen began working as a dominatrix where she discovered how her male clients were suffering immensely from trauma and desperately seeking ways to feel better. Empathizing with their pain is what led Kristen to begin studying Shamanism and was blown away by its powerful effective healing. Kristen recognized how soul retrieval surpasses years of therapy because it literally addresses the root cause of our issues.

“Such a tremendous amount of people are broken, really hurting, and missing pieces of their power, and how can anyone realistically be the best version of themselves if they are so fragmented?” says Kristen. “Soul retrieval helps people get their true essence back because it’s about long term power and perpetually gaining joy for a lifetime.”

Kristen focuses not only on an individual’s current life but also on ancestral trauma that’s been passed down from generations, because we can actually carry pain from our past lives. According to Kristen, healing can only be effective by going back to the core central point of trauma that happened generations before.

“The most operative tool for true transformation is when I’m able to retrieve my client’s soul because they get their power, clarity, and true sense of purpose back,” says Kristen.

Since we have been so woefully disconnected from this indigenous wisdom of Soul Retrieval, Kristen aspires to remind people that Soul Retrieval is the solution to wholeness and authentic joy.

“We all have the ability to transform our lives and my mission is to bring it back to people who really desire to experience these powerful changes,” says Kristen. “There is no obstacle too big to keep our spirits from shining as bright and freely as we possibly can.”

Close Up Radio will feature Kristen Von Foxx in an interview with Jim Masters on Friday May 8th at 2 p.m. EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information on our guest please visit www.theshamanatrix.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno



