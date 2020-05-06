NAMIC ANNOUNCES RECIPIENTS OF ANNUAL VISION AWARDS, HONORING DIVERSITY IN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING
NAMIC conferred a total of 17 Vision Awards for networks and distributors this year. For the fourth year running, HBO led the pack with four awards for its programs: Sesame Street 50th Anniversary Special; A Black Lady Sketch Show; True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality; and The Shop: Uninterrupted. NBC followed with three Vision Awards, which included both Best Performance categories for Kal Penn in Sunnyside and Brian Tee in Chicago Med, and Dateline’s Life Inside: Angola.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored how much our nation relies on broadcast and cable programmers and storytellers to educate, entertain, and enrich our communities,” said NAMIC President and CEO A. Shuanise Washington. “Today, we not only are honoring winners of the Vision Awards but also are offering our deepest appreciation for the vital service they provide.”
This year’s Vision Awards winners are:
Animation
Elena of Avalor – Disney Junior
Awards & Honors
2019 Black Girls Rock! – BET Networks
Best Performance – Comedy
Kal Penn: Sunnyside – NBC
Best Performance – Drama
Brian Tee: Chicago Med – NBC
Children’s
Sesame Street 50th Anniversary Special – HBO
Comedy
A Black Lady Sketch Show – HBO
Digital Media – Short Form
Voices of the Civil Rights Movement – Confronting America’s Broken Promise – Comcast | NBCUniversal
Documentary
True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality – HBO
Drama
The Twilight Zone – CBS All Access
Foreign Language
Caravanas – Discovery Networks Latin America / US Hispanic
Lifestyle
No Passport Required – PBS
News/Informational
Life Inside: Angola – Dateline
Original Movie or Special
I Am Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story – Lifetime
Reality
Made from Scratch – Fuse
Reality – Social Issues
Unapologetic – ESPN
Sports
The Shop: Uninterrupted – HBO
Variety/Talk Show
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons – ABC
Each year, submissions for the Vision Awards are reviewed by an esteemed panel of judges comprised of media and entertainment industry executives. Broadcast and cable networks, cable operators, and syndicators of this content were eligible to apply. Video on Demand content produced by cable and/or broadcast companies for web or mobile digital platforms were also eligible for submission.
For more information, or to view the 2020 NAMIC Vision Awards winners gallery, visit https://www.namicvisionawards.com/winners.aspx.
