NAMIC ANNOUNCES RECIPIENTS OF ANNUAL VISION AWARDS, HONORING DIVERSITY IN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC) , the premier organization focusing on cultural diversity, equity, and inclusion in the communications industry, today announced the winners of its 26th annual Vision Awards . These awards honor programming that reflects the lives, spirit, and contributions of people of color that mirror the diverse composition of the viewing audience. The awards gallery featuring 60-second clips of the winning programs in each category can be viewed by visiting https://www.namicvisionawards.com/winners.aspx NAMIC conferred a total of 17 Vision Awards for networks and distributors this year. For the fourth year running, HBO led the pack with four awards for its programs: Sesame Street 50th Anniversary Special; A Black Lady Sketch Show; True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality; and The Shop: Uninterrupted. NBC followed with three Vision Awards, which included both Best Performance categories for Kal Penn in Sunnyside and Brian Tee in Chicago Med, and Dateline’s Life Inside: Angola.“The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored how much our nation relies on broadcast and cable programmers and storytellers to educate, entertain, and enrich our communities,” said NAMIC President and CEO A. Shuanise Washington. “Today, we not only are honoring winners of the Vision Awards but also are offering our deepest appreciation for the vital service they provide.”This year’s Vision Awards winners are:AnimationElena of Avalor – Disney JuniorAwards & Honors2019 Black Girls Rock! – BET NetworksBest Performance – ComedyKal Penn: Sunnyside – NBCBest Performance – DramaBrian Tee: Chicago Med – NBCChildren’sSesame Street 50th Anniversary Special – HBOComedyA Black Lady Sketch Show – HBODigital Media – Short FormVoices of the Civil Rights Movement – Confronting America’s Broken Promise – Comcast | NBCUniversalDocumentaryTrue Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality – HBODramaThe Twilight Zone – CBS All AccessForeign LanguageCaravanas – Discovery Networks Latin America / US HispanicLifestyleNo Passport Required – PBSNews/InformationalLife Inside: Angola – DatelineOriginal Movie or SpecialI Am Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story – LifetimeRealityMade from Scratch – FuseReality – Social IssuesUnapologetic – ESPNSportsThe Shop: Uninterrupted – HBOVariety/Talk ShowLive in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons – ABCEach year, submissions for the Vision Awards are reviewed by an esteemed panel of judges comprised of media and entertainment industry executives. Broadcast and cable networks, cable operators, and syndicators of this content were eligible to apply. Video on Demand content produced by cable and/or broadcast companies for web or mobile digital platforms were also eligible for submission.For more information, or to view the 2020 NAMIC Vision Awards winners gallery, visit https://www.namicvisionawards.com/winners.aspx # # #ABOUT NAMICNAMIC (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications) is the premier organization focusing on cultural diversity, equity, and inclusion in the communications industry. More than 4,000 professionals belong to a network of 18 chapters nationwide. Through initiatives that target leadership development, advocacy, and empowerment, NAMIC collaborates with industry partners to expand and nurture a workforce that reflects the cultural richness of the populations served. For more information, please visit www.namic.com or follow @NAMICNational on Twitter.



