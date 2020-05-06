There were 766 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,527 in the last 365 days.

NAMIC ANNOUNCES RECIPIENTS OF ANNUAL VISION AWARDS, HONORING DIVERSITY IN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC), the premier organization focusing on cultural diversity, equity, and inclusion in the communications industry, today announced the winners of its 26th annual Vision Awards. These awards honor programming that reflects the lives, spirit, and contributions of people of color that mirror the diverse composition of the viewing audience. The awards gallery featuring 60-second clips of the winning programs in each category can be viewed by visiting https://www.namicvisionawards.com/winners.aspx.

NAMIC conferred a total of 17 Vision Awards for networks and distributors this year. For the fourth year running, HBO led the pack with four awards for its programs: Sesame Street 50th Anniversary Special; A Black Lady Sketch Show; True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality; and The Shop: Uninterrupted. NBC followed with three Vision Awards, which included both Best Performance categories for Kal Penn in Sunnyside and Brian Tee in Chicago Med, and Dateline’s Life Inside: Angola.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored how much our nation relies on broadcast and cable programmers and storytellers to educate, entertain, and enrich our communities,” said NAMIC President and CEO A. Shuanise Washington. “Today, we not only are honoring winners of the Vision Awards but also are offering our deepest appreciation for the vital service they provide.”

This year’s Vision Awards winners are:

Animation
Elena of Avalor – Disney Junior

Awards & Honors
2019 Black Girls Rock! – BET Networks

Best Performance – Comedy
Kal Penn: Sunnyside – NBC

Best Performance – Drama
Brian Tee: Chicago Med – NBC

Children’s
Sesame Street 50th Anniversary Special – HBO

Comedy
A Black Lady Sketch Show – HBO

Digital Media – Short Form
Voices of the Civil Rights Movement – Confronting America’s Broken Promise – Comcast | NBCUniversal

Documentary
True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality – HBO

Drama
The Twilight Zone – CBS All Access

Foreign Language
Caravanas – Discovery Networks Latin America / US Hispanic

Lifestyle
No Passport Required – PBS

News/Informational
Life Inside: Angola – Dateline

Original Movie or Special
I Am Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story – Lifetime

Reality
Made from Scratch – Fuse

Reality – Social Issues
Unapologetic – ESPN

Sports
The Shop: Uninterrupted – HBO

Variety/Talk Show
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons – ABC

Each year, submissions for the Vision Awards are reviewed by an esteemed panel of judges comprised of media and entertainment industry executives. Broadcast and cable networks, cable operators, and syndicators of this content were eligible to apply. Video on Demand content produced by cable and/or broadcast companies for web or mobile digital platforms were also eligible for submission.

For more information, or to view the 2020 NAMIC Vision Awards winners gallery, visit https://www.namicvisionawards.com/winners.aspx.

ABOUT NAMIC
NAMIC (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications) is the premier organization focusing on cultural diversity, equity, and inclusion in the communications industry. More than 4,000 professionals belong to a network of 18 chapters nationwide. Through initiatives that target leadership development, advocacy, and empowerment, NAMIC collaborates with industry partners to expand and nurture a workforce that reflects the cultural richness of the populations served. For more information, please visit www.namic.com or follow @NAMICNational on Twitter.

Lisa Fels Davitt
Succession Communications
+1 973-886-1917
