Soba Recovery Centers Partners with ConnectHER Media Group to Shed Light on Addiction and Mental Health During COVID-19
Soba Texas helps families battle the horrific aftermath of addiction while saving lives; their work continues during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Soba Recovery Centers calling from the start has been to provide top quality addiction treatment for drugs and alcohol. They understand the daily crisis families are facing when it comes to addiction. Their comprehensive treatment plans include: detox, residential inpatient, outpatient, and aftercare services with their highly trained professional staff. Soba Recovery Centers meets the individual needs of each patient. While their focus is on individual treatment, patients are also provided a strong, supportive, and caring community assuring them that they are not alone in their recovery process.
As a residential treatment center, SOBA Life and Soba Texas customizes each patients treatment plan specific to their needs in a luxury setting and safe environment. Amenities include: elegant living spaces, designer kitchens, fitness center, 10-acre ranch, outdoor pool, and a Zen Meditation Garden. The facility also provides an in-house chef and cleaning service. The cleaning service attends to the facilities multiple times a day, 7 days a week helping to ease the minds of those concerned with the public health crisis which may prevent individuals from seeking vital treatment.
Since Soba Texas opened in 2013 it has helped hundreds of families, locally and beyond, battle the horrific aftermath of addiction, in addition to saving many lives the treatment and support do not stop after the patient leaves. Their continuing mission is to unite patients with their loved ones while regaining the tools they need to continue to live a productive, prosperous, and sober life long after they leave the facility.
Soba Recovery Centers Are Here to Help
