Ghost Adventures Star & International Best-Selling Author Patti Negri Launches Podcast "Witching Hour with Patti Negri."

Ghost Adventures Star 'Good Witch' Patti Negri Old World Magick for the Modern World: Tips, Tricks, and Techniques to Balance, Empower, and Create a Life You Love

Celebrity Medium and 'Good Witch' Patti Negri brings her effervescent personality to a new weekly podcast featuring intriguing guests and Magickal workings.

The Witching Hour is a powerful journey deep into the center of awareness itself and like most journeys, the traveler returns a different, often better person, than the one who left.” — +Bishop Bryan D. Ouellette, SOSM.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- World renowned psychic medium, Reality TV personality, "Good Witch," and international best-selling author Patti Negri brings her expertise and warm personality to the air waves in all new podcast aptly named " Witching Hour with Patti Negri." On Friday April 17, 2020 at 10:00 p.m. PST "Witching Hour with Patti Negri," launches exclusively on the DASH Radio platform with wide release the following week on Anchor, Spotify, RadioPublic, Google Podcasts, Pocket Casts, Breaker, iTunes and all podcasting platforms.Listeners tuning in weekly to "Witching Hour with Patti Negri," can expect to hear amazing guests from all walks of life. They run the gamut from Catholic Priest Exorcists, to World famous Crime Reporters, Astrologers and everything in between! Confirmed guests for the podcast include: Father Sebastiaan fangsmith and creator of the Endless Nights Vampire Balls, “The Girls Next Door" star, Playboy Playmate and paranormal investigator Bridget Marquardt, fellow Ghost Adventures cast mates Catholic Priest and Exorcist Bishop Bryan Oulette and Demonologist Darren Evans, Astrologer Kyle Thomas, former Miss USA, actress and model Shanna Moakler, and famed AP reporter Linda Deutsch just to name a few! Included in every episode Patti will share her exclusive "Magick Moment" segment where she guides her audience through easy spells and exercises to help balance and empower day to day living while bringing joy!Patti's newest endeavor pulls from her vast body of paranormal work starting with her first séance at the age of 8, her reality TV experience, along with tidbits from her international best-selling compendium, " Old World Magick for the Modern World : Tips, Tricks, and Techniques to Balance, Empower, and Create a Life You Love." The book provides easy to use techniques that require no previous experience or changes to your belief system to shift your energy, your perception, and your outcomes to create the life you want.Patti Negri was voted number one psychic, medium, trance medium, tarot reader, witch /magical practitioner, crystal and stone energy healer, and life coach in the world. She also won number one Intuitive Entertainer Occult Personality of the year and number one influential women in business. She has recently graced 6 magazine covers including: American Psychic & Medium, Art, Parapsychology and Mind Power, 4th Dimension and Stars Illustrated and has contributed or been a part of over 20 books, several of which are Amazon Bestsellers.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.