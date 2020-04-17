ConnectHer Media's ZStar Digital Agency Hosts #GenZ20 The QuaranTEEN Virtual Summit for Gen Z Creators and Fans

#GenZ20 Speaker Jake Clark #GenZ20 Speaker Miranda Wilking

ZStar Digital ConnectHer Media's Gen Z Division takes on the virtual space with #GenZ20 The QuaranTEEN Virtual Summit for Gen Z Creators, Fans, and Brands.

As Gen Z industry leaders, we need to continue finding innovative ways to educate, learn and connect with the new landscape resulting from Covid-19 #GenZ20 aims to fill the gap.” — Laura Filipowicz CEO ConnectHer Media

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- ConnectHer Media 's Gen Z Division ZStar Digital Agency is set to host #GenZ20 The QuaranTEEN Virtual Summit for Gen Z Creators, fans, and brands on May 2-3, 2020. The virtual summit experience was created in direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic that currently restricts large gatherings. The goal of #GenZ20 is to come together as one united community in a effort to support local businesses, brands, creators and their fans.#GenZ20 will offer fans, creators, and brands a wide range of panels, educational workshops, and virtual meet and greet opportunities. #GenZ20 features the first of its kind virtual red carpet with the Gen Z Buzz hosted by Oscar Catan. The full event runs from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. PST on May 2, 2020 and from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. PST on May 3, 2020.The online event will be hosted by Laura Filipowicz CEO and Founder of ConnectHER Media and Z Star Digital Agency, Connor McCrory Director of Production and Editorial, Samantha Bailey of Z Star News, Connor Dean Cool Cat’s Butch the Bully, and Oscar Castan Host of the Gen Z BUZZ.Fans will get to see their favorite Gen Z creators all who have graciously donated their time to connect with and support them. #GenZ20 featured speakers are from the TikTok, YouTube, and entertainment spaces. #GenZ20 speakers include: the Wilking Sisters, Jake Clark, Bryce Xavier, McKenzi Brooke, Reif Harrison, Nick Bencivengo, Madi Filipowicz, Jax Malcolm, Ashley Wicka, Patman, Sydney Bourne, Bria, Klayton Griffin, Bryce Miller, Josh Sadowskai, Jonyy Rubio, Eden Skory, Joe Russo, Bryleigh Anne, Lela Brown, Caden Conrique, Talin Silva, Tyler Leon, Henry Baer, Carter Collo, Blake Manning, Maddox Malario, Aly Jade, Merrick Hanna, Madison Deaver, Savannah Maddison and more.#GenZ20 Partners and Sponsors include: LRM Publicity, Young Artist Academy, Parimore Entertainment, The Paul Harville Group, Far Out Toys, FLM Productions, Vol Management, CloutDefined, KEZZ Skate, Forcer, Sozy Pencils, Kick Back Phone Stand, Moon Ultra, Girls Rock Cosmetics, and many more.ConnectHer Media is an expert in the Gen Z demographic. Gen Z is the first generation to grow up with technology from the start and is widely recognized as the next consumer powerhouse. These digital tweens and teens gravitate towards authentic experiences and social responsibility projects. ConnectHer Media creates experiential opportunities like The Gen Z Social Summit, Collab Bash, and various other projects across YouTube and social media while working alongside partners like the Great Wolf Lodge, FamiLeague, and LRM Publicity. They are the founders of the Gen Z Experiment YouTube Channels where they create Gen Z content as well as cover Gen Z related media events.Registration for #GenZ20: https://connecthermedia.com/genz20/



