Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc. Hires Travis Gillespie as New Division President in South Orange County

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harvest Landscape Enterprises Inc. is pleased to announce the hiring of Travis Gillespie as Division President in South Orange County. Gillespie is an industry leader with more than 20 years of professional experience in landscape and construction management.“Our goal at Harvest Landscape is to build the best team our industry has to offer. As I have had the privilege of getting to know Travis, I quickly recognized his passion for the landscape industry. His desire to lead a team, share his knowledge, and create transparent relationships with his clients will make for a smooth transition to the Harvest Family. I am pleased to have Travis Gillespie join our team,” said Director of Talent Acquisitions and Development, Robert Gavela.A 20-year veteran of the landscape industry, Gillespie’s deep understanding and approach to logistics and construction management excelled him to running some of South Orange County’s most prominent communities and commercial developments. While his primary focus will be the South Orange County portfolio, Harvest Landscape will be harnessing Gillespie’s extensive construction expertise to further develop the Construction Division. Gillespie joins Harvest Landscape with a wealth of knowledge having previously worked for two notable Orange County landscapers and owning his own landscape company. He is a graduate of California State University Long Beach with a BS in Business Administration with an emphasis in Marketing.“Hiring Travis was an easy decision, he is a highly skilled and accomplished landscape professional who has shown great respect and continued dedication for his former employers, I respect that,” said CEO, Steven Schinhofen , Harvest Landscape Enterprises. “Our Orange County Region has seen tremendous growth and we recognized the need for a strong leader to not only deliver exceptional service, but to help shape operations for future growth. At the core Harvest is a family company first, our values equally align with what is most important to Travis and we are excited for his future.”About Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc. : Harvest Landscape, headquartered in Anaheim California, is focused on providing comprehensive landscape maintenance solutions for homeowner’s associations and commercial properties throughout Southern California. For more information about Harvest Landscape please visit us at www.HLEI.us or contact Amanda Gray at Amanda.gray@heli.us.###

