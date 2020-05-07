One Week Drug Relapse Prevention Program

Domus Retreat is a private haven for professional, personalized recovery and recuperation for opioid use disorder. It is one of the nation's most exclusive treatment centers using effective, non-judgmental and compassionate care. We are one of the nation’s most exclusive treatment centers that specializes in opioid and alcohol dependency and we are known for providing humane and effective care. Give yourself or a loved one the gift of a professional, personalized recovery. Let us help you find some strength and safety throughout these chaotic times. We are here to pick you up when you need it, and to provide you support when you feel at risk of falling.

Domus Retreat Opioid Treatment Specialists in Orange County Announcing a Short-Term Drug Relapse Prevention Program

Domus Retreat offers help without the worry of violating social distancing or placing people at greater risks.” — Clare Waismann

ANAHEIM HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Domus Retreat, a luxury haven in Orange County offering a wide range of therapeutic treatments to help people overcome addiction, today announced One Week Relapse Prevention Program launch, designed to assist people struggling with relapse fear amidst COVID-19 stressors or other long-term stressful situations.

The Relapse Prevention Program is especially important during times like these when ordinary life has been interrupted and, in many cases, placed on hold due to regulations surrounding social distancing to curtail the spread of the pandemic.

Often, those who once struggled with substance abuse issues, such as opioid use disorder, can have ongoing difficulties overcoming stressful situations — especially when the stressful time is lengthy and unknown. It could bring them to a familiar place in the past, where they also felt scared and alone and had no control over their situation. The difference is they used a substance to medicate these unwanted feelings — and now they do not. However, their brains continue reminding them how they felt better when they did use it.

COVID-19 can be an especially overwhelming situation for people who are struggling with relapse fears. Many people who have previously struggled to overcome dependency on alcohol or drugs must now face very real relapse fears.

“The idea is that during this time when there is so much uncertainty and concern for the health and wellness of friends and family, there is also the option for people fearing relapse to focus on their own health and wellness at the same time,” said Clare Waismann, CATC – Certified Addiction Treatment Counselor and the founder of Waismann Method® Rapid Detox Center and Domus Retreat®.

For this reason, Domus Retreat updated their policies and reduced the maximum number of residential guests from six to four guests in the month of May. Each guest will receive a spacious private suite, for additional comfort and safety during their visit.

Additionally, they have adjusted their policies allowing guests to determine how long they will stay based on their needs and circumstances. This means rather than a 30-day commitment requiring complete isolation from the outside world, guests may now stay a few days, a few weeks, and can choose to communicate with loved ones during their stays.

“Domus Retreat offers help without the worry of violating social distancing or placing people at greater risks,” said Waismann.

The current pandemic has imposed isolation on social creatures. It’s difficult for people who don’t have histories of dependency to deal with. For those who do, the loneliness gives way to negative thoughts, and the stress and anxiety often trigger cravings that have long been forgotten.

Stressful situations are often difficult for people who have struggled with substance abuse in the past. No single circumstance in recent history has affected so many people in such a wide-scale manner as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Top that off with being cut off from the traditional lifelines of participating in therapy or support groups, and it can be a recipe for relapse for many who are struggling during this period in human history. It’s easy for people to think they are completely alone and that no one understands what they are going through.

Most importantly, people feel they have no one to talk to. No one who can help them work through these stressful thoughts and feelings.

Being able to talk about those feelings with a therapist that understands and will not judge without committing to rehab or, even worse, relapsing, is probably the healthiest thing one can do.

The staff at Domus Retreat understands the needs of their guests and are prepared to help them through these dark days with a variety of activities and therapies to help them promote their own physical and emotional health during the treatment process.

Each guest will have an individualized relapse prevention treatment plan based on individual needs that may include things like drama therapy, tai chi, yoga, and counseling – all while maintaining proper social distancing.

“The goal of the Relapse Prevention Drug Treatment Program at Domus Retreat is, first and foremost, to prevent relapses from occurring in this environment that is rifled with stressors and traditional relapse causes. Additionally, it is to help build up the people who choose to participate so that they feel even stronger than before the pandemic struck,” said Clare Waismann.

That is why Domus Retreat has made these important changes to accommodate the needs of people who have struggled with substance abuse in the past so they can move beyond self-destructive thoughts and feelings while maintaining a healthy path.

For more information about the Domus Retreat, Relapse Prevention Program call 310-246-1323 or (866) 713-3869 or visit online: www.DomusRetreat.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.