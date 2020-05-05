DRIVE TO END HUNGER CAMPAIGN LAUNCHED ON #GIVINGTUESDAYNOW

AUTO PRO COLLISION PARTNERS WITH MEALS ON WHEELS OF STATEN ISLAND AND FULFILL NEW JERSEY

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auto Pro Collision, a family-owned and operated automotive repair center with 4 locations, is using #GivingTuesdayNow as a platform to launch a fundraising campaign called Drive to End Hunger. The company has partnered with two non-profits, Fulfill NJ and Meals On Wheels of Staten Island, to raise money to support meal purchases and distribution in the communities they serve. Auto Pro Collision has one location on Staten Island and three in New Jersey.

“As the coronavirus continues to alter our daily lives, it seems that one of the residual affects it’s having is on food supply and access to food,” said Sebastian Cina, Jr., Manager of Auto Pro Collision locations in New Jersey. “Our partnership with Fulfill NJ will help people in need in the communities we serve, and we are proud to announce this partnership.”

Fulfill NJ, formerly The FoodBank of Monmouth & Ocean Counties, is a Non-Profit organization offering a full suite of programs to provide the resources people need to become self-sufficient. Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Fulfill has already seen a 40% increase in the demand for food and only expect that number to grow as unemployment rates rise.

“Here on Staten Island we’re proud to announce that we’ve partnered with Meals On Wheels to help feed home bound seniors,” said Corrado Cina, General Manager of Auto Pro Collision. “Our senior community has shown to be the hardest hit by the pandemic, and Meals On Wheels is on the front lines ensuring that their recipients get the food they need.”

Meals On Wheels of Staten Island is a charitable organization that delivers meals to more than 1400 home bound seniors each day, totaling more than 750,000 meals per year. The coronavirus outbreak has not only caused increased financial burdens on the organization, but it’s also seeing a steady increase of people applying to receive food each day.

Auto Pro has set an initial goal of raising $5,000 for each organization for a total of $10,000 through its Drive To End Hunger Campaign. For more information or to donate to the cause, please visit their donor portal at www.autoprocollision.com/community.



