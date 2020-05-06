Boardbookit Releases Updates To Communication Tools For a Better Board Portal Experience

BoardBookit Messaging on Devices

Messaging from BoardBookit Enhances and Expands Secure Communications

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- BoardBookit , a leading board management platform, launched their fully-integrated messaging feature to provide a secure space of connection for their users.Messaging from BoardBookit creates opportunities for better connections between users with private and group messaging options. BoardBookit users can now chat with one another without the conversation being tied to a document in the portal. This update also includes the delineation between private and open discussions for conversations centered around documents uploaded to the platform. BoardBookit is providing more options for communication within their platform to better meet the needs of its users in highly-regulated environments.“BoardBookit is excited for this expansion of our platform. Where other portals provide a separate app for messaging, we’ve integrated messaging into the board portal. This provides a more streamlined, single-app user experience in a secure and controllable environment”, says BoardBookit CEO, Marion Lewis.BoardBookit is limiting the board’s liability by protecting all of their communication within their single app. Jeanette Thomas, BoardBookit CTO, shares, “Messaging from BoardBookit keeps another layer of board communication within the security of the BoardBookit platform. With the level of secure information that our users deal with, being able to mitigate the risks inherent in less secure communication methods is critical.”BoardBookit continues to execute its aggressive product roadmap for 2020. Messaging from BoardBookit is the second major release for 2020, and another major release is scheduled for Q3 2020, furthering their mission of providing world-class features and user experience in the governance environment.About BoardBookitBoardBookit is a secure board portal software, architected by corporate governance professionals to transform the way companies engage and collaborate with their board. By providing a unified solution for preparing and managing board meetings, file sharing, electronic voting, eSignatures and more, companies increase efficiency and save time. Trusted by more than 15,000 board members worldwide, BoardBookit ensures a streamlined and persistent partnership between organization executives and their board of directors. For more information, please visit www.BoardBookit.com



