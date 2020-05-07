Integral BioSystems Making FDA-Compliant Hand Sanitizer for Distribution to Local Nonprofits

Integral BioSystems Hand Sanitizer

Integral BioSystems, Fisher Scientific and the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council have teamed up to give hand sanitizer to local nonprofit organizations

This is a satisfying way to help improve the lives of many in this time of need.” — Dr. Shikha Barman

BEDFORD, MA 01730, MASSACHUSETTS, US, May 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Integral BioSystems Making FDA-Compliant Hand Sanitizer for Distribution to Local NonprofitsIntegral BioSystems, Fisher Scientific and the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council have teamed-up to supply hand sanitizer to local nonprofit organizations.Bedford, MA – May 5, 2020 – With Boston-area Integral BioSystems LLC supplying the technical know how and production capability, Thermo Fisher Scientific, through its Fisher Scientific division supplying much of the required equipment and all of the ingredients, and the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council (MassBio) offering planning and logistical support for the project, hand sanitizer is being produced and distributed to local nonprofit organizations in need.The project is the brainchild of Integral BioSystems CEO Dr. Shikha Barman, inspired by the scarcity of available hand sanitizer resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic. Not one to simply lament a bad situation, Dr. Barman resolved to do something tangible to make sure that this very important scarce commodity is available where needed.About Integral BioSystemsIntegral BioSystems is a specialty drug delivery contract research organization that offers an integrated, practical approach to formulation development projects for both small molecule and large molecule drug candidates. Offering contract services to pharmaceutical companies to develop drug products through its CMC offerings in analytical method development, formulation development, process development, scale-up and technology transfer, the company also partners with pharmaceutical companies to co-develop products based on its proprietary pharmaceutical delivery systems.With Dr. Barman’s guidance, the Company has developed numerous dosage forms for many delivery routes. Integral BioSystems has a translational approach to drug development, customizing delivery systems to achieve the biologically effective objectives of the therapy. Dosage forms are customized to achieve sustained release or targeted, tissue-focused delivery or fast-release/instant delivery, depending upon the desired product attributes.



