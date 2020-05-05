California: Brea Downtown’s Visual Effects Optometry Sees Bright Future for Birch St .Location

Looking Beyond Pandemic, Doctors Sign 5-Year Lease Extension, Plan Remodeling

BREA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Even as many companies in California and nationwide face pandemic-related problems, a long-time business in downtown Brea, Visual Effects Optometry ( www.visualeffectsoptometry.com ), is looking ahead to continue serving their customers by signing a new lease.Providing eye care in Brea Downtown for nearly 20 years, Visual Effects Optometry owners, Dr. Liz Nguyen and her husband Dr. Vinh Dang, have now extended their commitment for another five years plus renewal options and plan to remodel their offices at 110 W. Birch St., according to Manley Fanticola Properties, owner of the building.“At a time when almost everything we’re seeing and hearing is negative and pessimistic, they have taken positive steps to stay in Brea Downtown, invest in a great location and to be here for years to come to service their thousands of customers,” said real estate developer Dwight Manley, Brea Downtown's largest property owner and Managing Partner of Manley Fanticola Properties.Drs. Nguyen and Dang issued a joint statement about their lease extension: “We have had the pleasure of calling Brea Downtown home for 18 years. Over the years, patients have become our family and friends. We can’t wait to create more relationships with this amazing community and provide everyone with the best eye care in the years to come!"Manley also said that Ruby’s Diner, a popular multi-state restaurant chain with more than a dozen locations in Southern California, is moving ahead with its previously announced plans to open its largest location ever at 215 S. Birch St. in Downtown Brea and join nearly 20 other dining establishments already serving patrons in the area.For additional information about Downtown Brea’s dining, entertainment, shopping and other attractions, visit www.BreaDowntown.com About Brea Downtown:Brea Downtown is a mixed-use development that includes a variety of national brand retailers, unique boutiques, dining establishments, and entertainment, including The Improve Comedy Club. Brea Downtown is a unique dining, entertainment and shopping district with a vibrant mix of trendy restaurants and outdoor cafes, a variety of shops and boutiques, eclectic buildings, and sunny public plazas. There's something for everyone in a convenient location with ample parking and a friendly neighborhood environment.



