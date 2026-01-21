Tribute To Famous 1776 Continental Dollar Available Exclusively From Rare Collectibles TV

The front of the 1776-2026 dated gold and silver Continental Currency Dollar commemoratives that are available exclusively from Rare Collectibles TV. The back of the 1776-2026 dated gold and silver Continental Currency Dollar commemoratives that are available exclusively from Rare Collectibles TV.

Limited-edition gold and silver commemoratives have a dual date, 1776-2026, to celebrate the 250th anniversary of American Freedom

The Continental Dollar was the coin of revolution, a great emblem of a new nation!” — Jack McNamara, Co-Founder of Rare Collectibles TV

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A timely tribute to one of the most iconic and symbolic coins of the early United States, the legendary 1776-dated Continental Currency dollar, is now available exclusively from Rare Collectibles TV ( www.RareCollectiblesTV.com ).The new, limited-edition Mint State silver and gold semiquincentennial commemoratives, featuring the dual date 1776-2026, honor the legacy of Founding Father Benjamin Franklin and the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776 that gave America freedom.“The Continental Dollar was the coin of revolution, a great emblem of a new nation! When it comes to early American history and the symbols that defined our nation’s fight for liberty, the 1776 Continental Dollar has stood as a cornerstone for over two centuries,” stated Jack McNamara, Co-Founder of Rare Collectibles TV.“This remarkable coin was the first great emblem of a new nation, a masterpiece of historic freedom forged during the dawn of the United States of America itself,” explained McNamara.“Founding Father Benjamin Franklin’s unmistakable Fugio design of a sundial showcasing the motto ‘Mind Your Business’ on the obverse, as well as his 13 linking rings reverse design with the motto, ‘We Are One,’ represent the work ethic and bond of the original 13 colonies,” he explained.With just 499 one-ounce gold examples and only 999 five-ounce silver specimens struck, RCTV’s 1776 – 2026 250th Anniversary Continental Dollars rival even the low mintage of the originals.“These limited-edition commemoratives capture a patriotic masterpiece that symbolizes the revolutionary fight for American freedom; an icon that speaks to the courage, determination, and unity that continues to make America the greatest country on Earth. Once they’re gone, they will never be struck again,” advised McNamara.Each example is certified and encapsulated by the Numismatic Guaranty Company ( www.NGCcoin.com ) and graded a perfect Mint State 70 with RCTV’s exclusive 100 Greatest U.S. Coins label honoring the most historic coins in U.S. history.The first-ever one-ounce gold examples of this American icon are available exclusively from RCTV for $7,995 each or three payments of $2,665. The five-ounce 1776-2026 silver Continental Dollars are $995 each.For additional information and to place an order, visit online at www.RareCollectiblesTV.com or call RCTV at 800-233-4145.

