$100 Million of Historic Rare Coins on Display: National Money Show Coming to Savannah

One of the five known 1913 Liberty Head nickels will be displayed for the first time in Savannah at the National Money Show, Feb. 26-28, 2026. One of the world’s most famous rare coins, an 1804-dated U.S. silver dollar insured for $4 million, will be exhibited at the National Money®, Feb. 26-28, 2026, in Savannah, Georgia. Visitors to the National Money Show, Feb. 26-28, 2026 in the Savannah, Georgia Convention Center can see $100 million of rare coins and paper money.

The Public Can Learn What Their Old Money is Worth

Money is history you can hold in your hands” — Mark Lighterman, American Numismatic Association President

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pennies may be vanishing from pocket change, but how about a nickel that can buy a mansion?The public can see a famous nickel valued at $3 million and more than $100 million of other historic rare coins and currency at the family-friendly National Money Show www.NationalMoneyShow.com ) at the Savannah Convention Center, February 26-28, 2026. Visitors can also learn what their old coins and paper money may be worth.“This is an educational event sponsored by the nonprofit American Numismatic Association (ANA) (money.org), and this will be our first time in historic Savannah,” explained Mark Lighterman, president of the 25,000-member organization.“Money is history you can hold in your hands. At our show, you can see more than $100 million of numismatic treasures dating back to ancient Greece and Rome, and up to the newest collector coins struck by the United States Mint,” he said.“It’s incredible that such small treasures can hold so much value and history, and we want everyone to have the chance to see this remarkable show in person,” stated Lighterman.One of the world’s most famous rare coins, a 1913-dated Liberty Head nickel, will be among the special exhibits from the ANA’s Money Museum in Colorado. The face value is only five cents, but this legendary nickel made under mysterious circumstances at the Philadelphia Mint over a century ago is now insured for $3 million. Only five examples are known, and one is in the Smithsonian in Washington, DC.Attendees will also have the opportunity to view a fabled 1804-dated U.S. silver dollar insured for $4 million and an exhibit of “pirate treasure money,” including the famous pieces-of-eight silver coins, often used by residents when Savannah was established in 1733. Visitors can also see examples of rare gold coins struck at the Dahlonega, Georgia branch of the United States Mint in the mid-1800s.During the convention, hundreds of dealers from across the United States and other countries will be buying and selling rare coins, vintage paper money, medals, tokens, and gold and silver. Many of the on-site numismatic experts will provide free, informal evaluations of the public’s old coins and paper money.Educational seminars and a children's treasure trivia game will be offered during the show, and youngsters – as well as adults – can have their face featured as the portrait on the front of a U.S. $100,000 bill.The 2026 National Money Show will be held in Hall A of the Savannah Convention Center, 1 International Drive. The show will be open to the public on Thursday and Friday, February 26 and 27, 2026, from 10 am to 5:30 pm, and on Saturday, February 28, from 10 am to 3:30 pm.Admission on Thursday and Friday is $10 for adults; children 12 and under are admitted free. Admission is free for everyone on Saturday. Additional information can be found online at www.NationalMoneyShow.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.