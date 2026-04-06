National Coin Week Celebrates 250 Years of American History Through Money

The theme of National Coin Week, April 19-25, 2026, is "Striking Independence: 250 Years of American Numismatics." Organized since 1924 by the nonprofit American Numismatic Association, this year's National Coin Week is April 19-25, 2026. The theme of National Coin Week, April 19-25, 2026, is "Striking Independence: 250 Years of American Numismatics."

April 19-25, 2026 celebration connects history, independence, and everyday currency through engaging activities for all ages

Money is history you can hold in your hand.” — American Numismatic Association President President Mark Lighterman

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, National Coin Week invites the public to explore how money tells the story of American independence. Organized by the nonprofit American Numismatic Association (ANA), this annual celebration, April 19-25, offers fun and educational activities for all ages. From the coins in your pocket to historic treasures, everyone is encouraged to discover the artistry, history, and meaning behind America's money—and perhaps see it in a whole new way.This year's theme, "Striking Independence: 250 Years of American Numismatics," connects the nation's founding to the coins and paper currency that have helped define it. In recognition of the 250-year milestone, the United States Mint is releasing special dual-dated 1776-2026 dimes, quarters, and half-dollars into circulation, giving Americans a chance to encounter this historic moment in their everyday change."Money is history you can hold in your hand," said ANA President Mark Lighterman. "From the earliest days of the Republic, issuing our own coinage has represented more than just commerce. It symbolizes national identity, sovereignty, and self-determination. Money is not only a medium of exchange; it's an enduring marker of independence and statehood."Throughout the week, participants can enjoy a variety of free activities, including live educational webinars led by experts, engaging articles from The Numismatist and the ANA Reading Room , and interactive online content. The ANA Money Museum is also featuring a special digital exhibit, (R)evolution in Currency, which highlights one coin, token, or note for each year of American independence from 1776 to 2026.Whether you're a lifelong collector or simply curious about the change in your pocket, National Coin Week offers an accessible and engaging way to connect with history. Learn more and explore activities at NationalCoinWeek.org.The ANA has organized National Coin Week since 1924 to promote the enjoyment and study of coins and currency. The association also thanks Osborne Mint, official sponsor of the 2026 celebration, for supporting this nationwide event during a landmark year in American history.________________________________________The American Numismatic Association is a congressionally chartered, nonprofit educational organization dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items. The ANA helps its members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its vast array of educational and outreach programs, to include its museum, library, publications, conventions and webinars. For more information, call 719-632-2646 or visit money.org.

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