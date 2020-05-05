ProServeIT Corporation Goes for Gold With CDN’s Top 100 Solution Providers' Fastest Riser Award

ProServeIT Corporation announces they've tied for the winning position as Channel Daily News’s Top 100 Solution Providers' Fastest Riser Award for 2019!

We are extremely proud to be recognized for this award. We pour our hearts and souls into ensuring that our customers are empowered to achieve more with the technology they’re using.” — Eric Sugar, President, ProServeIT Corporation

MISSISSAUGA, ON, CANADA, May 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProServeIT Corporation is pleased to announce that they have tied for the winning position as Channel Daily News’s Top 100 Solution Providers Fastest Riser Award for 2019.Quite different from previous years, this year’s CDN announcement was held remotely, and attendees joined from home offices of all kinds to learn the results and engage in virtual panel discussions and networking. ProServeIT tied for this Fastest Riser award due to the different paths that they took with managed services, cloud services software development.“There is real excitement in producing CDN’s TOP 100 because of our ability to recognize new breeds of leadership and talent such as ProServeIT, a Gold Microsoft partner. On behalf of everyone at IT World Canada and C4 (Canadian Channels Chief Council), our hearty congratulations to the team, and their President, Eric Sugar, for a well-deserved win,” says Fawn Annan, President & CEO of ITWC.“A lot of our success over the years can be traced back to an idea coined by our Vice President of Services,” says Eric Sugar, President of ProServeIT Corporation. “When asked to describe to the internal executive team the importance of repeat business from customers that would buy multiple services from us, he suggested using the phrase ‘Happy Meal Zone’. This has led to the creation of an entire movement within our business when it comes to how we describe and measure our growth.”“The first thing that jumped into my mind was the McDonald’s Happy Meal, and the toy that comes with it,” says Pedro Alfonso, VP of Services. “Now, we actively target those customers that we think will benefit from taking advantage of multiple streams, so that we can help them maximize their ROI on their IT investments.”With this award, ProServeIT jumped 16 spots on the list of Solutions Providers in Canada; from 79th in 2018 to 63rd in 2019.“We are extremely proud to be recognized for this award. We pour our hearts and souls into ensuring that our customers are empowered to achieve more with the technology they’re using. We’ve built an amazing company, and we’re only getting better,” Sugar says.The annual Top 100 Solutions Providers ranking is produced by Channel Daily News, with verification provided by International Data Corporation (IDC) Canada, an IT business intelligence and analysis leader. Rankings are based on 2019 revenue that is submitted by companies representing Canada’s leading channel players.About ProServeIT CorporationAs a multi-award-winning Microsoft Gold Partner, ProServeIT Corporation has been helping organizations of all sizes increase their efficiency, eliminate their “IT debt” and apply a security lens to everything they do. ProServeIT understands that every organization has unique needs and challenges and we work with our customers to understand the culture of their organization, who their customers are, and what’s most important to them as a company.To provide consistent 24×7 customer service, ProServeIT is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, with offices in Alberta, Prince Edward Island, British Columbia, France, the United States, and Vietnam.



