ExAM4Inspections releases its Covid-19 Contact Tracing Accelerator

We know based on our work in HAIs that contact tracing is going to be a key component of keeping America open for business, making the accelerator free to our customers was the right thing to do” — Joshua Millsapps, Managing Partner

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MB&A is releasing its Contact Tracing Accelerator for free to existing customers. The company's Contact Tracing accelerator builds on the lessons learned on the company's work in healthcare associated infections (HAI) and leverages the underlying power of Salesforce’s CRM capabilities to provide contact tracing capabilities. The accelerator builds on ExAM4Inspections existing capabilities around open APIs and bulk data loading as well delivering landing pages that enable citizens and other stakeholders to directly self-report or otherwise feed data into the system. Contact Tracers leveraging the system can then use the mobile app, workflows, automated notifications and other key features to ensure a comprehensive approach to Contract Tracing requirements. The accelerator also includes significant features and capabilities to enable enhancements to traditional contact tracing processes like distribution of surveys to support daily symptom reporting for temperature and other key data collection requests based on scheduling, events or ad hoc requirements.

The accelerator enables Contact Tracers to leverage pre-built contact tracing templates and extend them in the ExAM Command Console as well as to expose them in the EXAM4Inspections mobile apps. This type of manual effort can be in many cases automated in order to drive efficiency by leveraging ExAM's Event Driven Distributions to send data collections and notifications based on events or time directly to contacts.

From a management perspective the Accelerator provides real time insight to public health officials and other stakeholders with get real time insight into contact tracing key metrics at different levels of aggregation. The Accelerator also includes access to the ExAM Training & Certification extension package enabling teams to deliver training on best practice SOPs. Management also has access to Intelligent Scheduling taking into account Tracer location, availability and certifications to support tracing assignments.

About Millsapps, Ballinger and Associates (MB&A):

MB&A is headquartered in Tyson's Corner, Virginia. MB&A has unique qualifications in delivering Salesforce implementations and the company's software is used by some of the largest organizations in the world including the Department of Agriculture, Department of Housing and Urban Development, Department of Veterans Affairs, dozens of hospitals and more than 250 public housing authorities. MB&A is an Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partner with Salesforce, and a Registered Salesforce Consulting Partner.

Millsapps, Ballinger & Associates, LLC (MB&A)'s accolades include being a part of the 2019 FedHealthID Innovation Awards as a part of the B3 Group, Inc (https://www.b3groupinc.com/) team supporting the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) establishment of a VA-wide Digital Transformation Center (DTC). The company was also a named a top 25 Salesforce Solution provider by CIO magazine in 2019 for its ExAM4Inspections solution. As well being a member of the team winning Washington Technology's 2019 Industry Innovation Award Winner for the Digital Transformation Center.



