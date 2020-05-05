Women of the Bible Speak Out with Stories of Betrayal, Abuse, Healing & Hope in New Book from Our Daily Bread Publishing

"Women of the Bible Speak Out: Stories of Betrayal, Abuse, Healing, and Hope" (Our Daily Bread Publishing)

Our Daily Bread Publishing has announced the upcoming new book, Women of the Bible Speak Out: Stories of Betrayal, Abuse, Healing, and Hope, by Marlo Schalesky.

Women have come before us, and they have survived. They have thrived. They have overcome and discovered wonder even in the gross inequalities of life. They have encountered God.” — Marlo Schalesky

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, USA, May 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our Daily Bread Publishing has announced the upcoming new book, Women of the Bible Speak Out: Stories of Betrayal, Abuse, Healing, and Hope, by Marlo Schalesky. The book will be available June 2, 2020 in paperback and eBook formats wherever books are sold.Women of the Bible Speak Out is a study of twenty women in Scripture and how God responded to them and their situations. Bible teacher, Marlo Schalesky, explores the stories of women in the Bible who were betrayed, used, abused, endangered, blamed, and shamed. Despite their circumstances, despite their labels, we see God’s healing and transforming power, calling these women to wholeness, new vision, and holiness. Schalesky writes with great compassion and hope, assuring us that we can trust God as our healer.As she leads us in studying the biblical text, Schalesky draws our eye to God’s responses to these women and their situations:• Sarai was betrayed by her husband• Hagar was used and thrown away by her so-called lover• Tamar was raped by her half-brother and rejected by her family• Hannah was devalued by her family and community because she had no children• Abigail was endangered and defended herself against her abusive husband• Bathsheba was sexualized and raped by a powerful king• The women at Jesus’s tomb were doubted by their friends because of their place in society as womenThroughout the book, Schalesky points out a way to healing, wholeness, and freedom in Jesus. In the midst of today’s #MeToo conversations, Women of the Bible Speak Out will give new voice to the remarkable women of Scripture—and new hope to many women today."Our generation is not the first to live in this brokenness,” says Schalesky. "Women have come before us, and they have survived. They have thrived. They have overcome and discovered wonder even in the gross inequalities of life. They have encountered God."About the Author: Marlo Schalesky is the founder and president of Wonder Wood Ranch, a California charitable organization that brings hope through horses to hurting kids. She’s had over one thousand articles published in various Christian magazines, is a regular columnist for Power for Living, and is an award-winning author of twelve books. Schalesky has a master’s in theology with an emphasis in biblical studies from Fuller Theological Seminary. She lives with her husband and six children in a log home on California’s central coast.About Our Daily Bread Publishing: Our Daily Bread Publishing is a division of Our Daily Bread Ministries — a non-denominational, non-profit organization with staff and volunteers in over 37 offices working together to distribute more than 60 million resources in 150 countries. Whether it’s a radio broadcast, podcast, book, mobile app, or website, we provide many ways to help people grow in their relationship with God. For more information, visit www.odb.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.