YouTube removes American Real TV’s LIVEstream, “In Accordance with Community Guidelines”

American Real TV encountered an abrupt interruption and removal of its LIVEstream yesterday afternoon by YouTube.

BINGHAMTON, NY, USA, May 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Real TV , encountered an abrupt interruption and removal of its LIVEstream yesterday afternoon by YouTube, an American online video-sharing platform headquartered in San Bruno, California.Binghamton, New York based American Real TV was sharing a LIVE-stream of the highly anticipated third-part interview between Brian Rose of London Real and David Icke . According to Wikipedia, Icke is an English conspiracy theorist, and former footballer and sports broadcaster. He is the author of over 20 books and has lectured in over 25 countries. On April 6, 2020, YouTube banned Rose and Icke’s conversation, “The Coronavirus Conspiracy,” streaming on the London Real YouTube channel. Last week, Icke’s Facebook and YouTube pages were both terminated.Roger L. Brooks, the founder and host of American Real TV was surprised by the abrupt action. “The fact that YouTube would remove a video of a conversation between two people is appalling and ludicrous,” said Brooks. “I would have never expected this type of censorship from a prominent US company. This is what we’d expect to see from communist China, or North Korea, not from within the land of the free, and the home of the brave. What happened to our First Amendment Rights; freedom of speech? What happened to the absolute right to question whatever we want to question? I am utterly dumbfounded that our small platform can’t share a thought-provoking conversation to our 4,500 subscribers,“ he added.YouTube removed the video from American Real TV’s channel with this accompanying message, “We’ve removed this video because it violates our Community Guidelines. You’ll be able to view this video for 7 days from when it was removed. This period allows you to review the content and decide whether you wish to submit an appeal.”Brooks said his company submitted an appeal immediately following the removal of the content.The Rose and Icke interview had more than 11,000 people watching on the American Real TV YouTube channel when it was removed. It was also broadcasted on the American Real TV Facebook page, which received more than 175,000 views.Two weeks ago, Rose took matters into his own hands after the Icke videos were banned from his London Real YouTube page. Rose initiated a crowdfunding project to form his own multimedia platform, Digital Freedom Platform. The entity raised $1MM USD with over 24,000 backers. The platform is now up and running, and many individuals began supporting the effort under the name #LondonRealArmy.“American Real TV will continue to do what’s right,” Brooks said. “Our entire show and the content we broadcast is about empowering, inspiring and enlightening the viewer,” he continued. “Everyone deserves the freedom of expression, but I also understand that as a private company YouTube can do whatever it chooses. However, by taking down these videos, their true motives are quite telling.”The replay of the conversation between Rose and Icke is available at: londonreal.tv/live



