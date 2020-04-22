“Unlock Yourself” by Eddie Thomason, Achieves Amazon Bestseller Status

Unlock Yourself by Eddie Thomason was recently released on Amazon.

BINGHAMTON, NY, USA, April 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eddie Thomason , a keynote leadership speaker, achieved Amazon bestseller status within seven categories this week upon the release of his new book, Unlock Yourself : How to Earn the Success You were Born to Create.Thomason, has been overcoming strong odds since his days of youth in Baltimore, Maryland. Born into poverty, Thomason could have chosen a path of drugs and violence, a lifestyle that was constantly present throughout his childhood. Instead of falling victim to his environment, Thomason chose to break the habit of those around him and make a life for himself. In fact, he became the first student in his high school’s history to earn a NCAA Division I athletic scholarship.Drawing on these experiences, Thomason put his heart and soul into writing his debut book, Unlock Yourself: How to Earn the Success You were Born to Create. In writing this book, Thomason aims to give back to the youth of today by helping them shed self-limiting beliefs that prevent them from pursuing a life that they are passionate about living. Thomason takes the reader through his nine step U.N.L.O.C.K. Y.O.U. formula that will help them to uncover their own unique potential. Coming from a place of hardship where the odds were stacked against him, Thomason certainly knows what it takes to discover true potential and use it to make a huge positive impact in your life.Thomason is a distinct personality in person, with his booming voice and hearty, contagious laugh. His writing is no different, as the reader will be able to feel his passion and infectious energy with every page. He holds nothing back in his writing, and is not afraid to discuss some of the more personal aspects of his journey in order to help make a huge change in the life of the reader.Unlock Yourself is available for a free download on Amazon through April 24, 2020: https://www.amazon.in/Unlock-Yourself-Earn-Success-Create-ebook/dp/B0861TQNKZ Thomason's bestselling book has only been available for a short time, but it has received praise from several noteworthy readers:“Unlock Yourself has found me at the perfect time in my life. This truly is the “key” to realizing your maximum potential and living the life of your dreams. By breaking down the principles of success in a simple, actionable way, this book lays out the roadmap and gives you the motivation to start the journey toward your vision. This is one I’ll refer to again and again!” 5 Star Amazon Review —Nicholas Spencer.“Unlock Yourself is written in a positive and upbeat style that wants you to believe and focus on “what’s in front of you”. The text flows smoothly and carries you along so you are eager to keep reading. The information is very practical and the reflection questions help you to direct your positive growth. This is a story and a guide that inspires personal growth.” 5 Star Review —Nancy Riley Downey“Unlock Yourself will get you to untangle the knot or knots preventing progress. However, the book does not stop there. It provides readers of all stages of life the blueprint of procuring success.” 5 Star Review —Maduka N.Eddie Thomason is a professional speaker whose purpose is to encourage and inspire others to believe that it doesn’t matter what circumstances you’re in or the family you were born into, you can overcome them and create a life that you’re passionate about living.Thomason is married to his wife, Colleen and is a proud father of their two sons, Declan, and Solomon.For more information or to schedule an interview about this press release, please contact Eddie Thomason at (607) 624-4168 or email eddie@eddiethomason.com.



