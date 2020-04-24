Unlock Yourself, an Amazon Bestseller, Available for a Free Download Today

Unlock Yourself by Eddie Thomason was recently released on Amazon.

BINGHAMTON, NY, USA, April 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Motivational keynote speaker Eddie Thomason ’s debut book, “ Unlock Yourself : How to Earn the Success You Were Born to Create,” achieved Amazon bestseller status just days after its launch. Today, it’s available for a free download under an Amazon special launch promotion. In addition, the paperback version is also available.Thomason, has been overcoming strong odds since his days of youth in Baltimore, Maryland. Born into poverty, Thomason could have chosen a path of drugs and violence, a lifestyle that was constantly present throughout his childhood. Instead of falling victim to his environment, Thomason chose to break the habit of those around him and make a life for himself. In fact, he became the first student in his high school’s history to earn a NCAA Division I athletic scholarship.Drawing on these experiences, Thomason put his heart and soul into writing his debut book, Unlock Yourself: How to Earn the Success You were Born to Create. In writing this book, Thomason aims to give back to the youth of today by helping them shed self-limiting beliefs that prevent them from pursuing a life that they are passionate about living. Thomason takes the reader through his nine step U.N.L.O.C.K. Y.O.U. formula that will help them to uncover their own unique potential. Coming from a place of hardship where the odds were stacked against him, Thomason certainly knows what it takes to discover true potential and use it to make a huge positive impact in your life.Thomason is a distinct personality in person, with his booming voice and hearty, contagious laugh. His writing is no different, as the reader will be able to feel his passion and infectious energy with every page. He holds nothing back in his writing, and is not afraid to discuss some of the more personal aspects of his journey in order to help make a huge change in the life of the reader.Unlock Yourself is available for a free download on Amazon through April 24, 2020.Thomason bestselling book has only been available for a short time, but it has received praise from several noteworthy readers:“Mr. Thomason's book has all the makings of a TV movie on success through adversity. His honest, and heartfelt experiences and never ending zeal, spelled out in an easy to follow action plan, would be a great gift for a graduating senior during these times.Quite frankly, it is a great shot of engaging and energizing positivity for anyone looking to rise up and take charge of their life!” 5 Star Amazon Review - K Fuller“Fantastic book Eddie. This book is a fine example of learning through the experience of another person. It's a wonderful reminder of the steps you need to take to discover, motivate, then drive your greatest satisfaction out of life. Eddie says "When I envision being victorious through other people's stories, it confirms in my brain that I will be victorious over my own obstacles and set-backs. Throughout the book all the way to the end it's a page turner with memorable lessons. I look forward to reading it again.” 5 Star Amazon Review - Patrick Sweeney“Want to escape from past failures and overcome obstacles? Unlock Yourself is a breakthrough book for optimizing your personal growth, creating a vision for your life, opening doors of opportunity and ultimately winning in the game of life! If you're feeling stuck and in need of overcoming obstacles, make it a point to enjoy the conversational style presented in this highly inspiring and motivational book.” 5 Star Amazon Review - Lori DaytonEddie Thomason is a motivational speaker whose purpose is to encourage and inspire others to believe that it doesn’t matter what circumstances you’re in or the family you were born into, you can overcome them and create a life that you’re passionate about living.Thomason is married to his wife, Colleen and is a proud father of their two sons, Declan, and Solomon.For more information or to schedule an interview about this press release, please contact Eddie Thomason at (607) 624-4168 or email eddie@eddiethomason.com.



