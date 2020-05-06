iWave, the industry leading nonprofit fundraising solution announces it's newest platform enhancements

iWave fundraising solutions for nonprofits

iWave, the top-rated fundraising platform releases its newest platform enhancements that enables nonprofits to make donor profiles flexible and comprehensive

CHARLOTTETOWN, PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND, CANADA, May 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- iWave is thrilled to announce the launch of it's newest profile enhancements that allow fundraising professionals to make profiles as flexible and comprehensive as they would like and therefore more effectively and accurately assess a donor’s capacity to give.Most fundraising platforms today offer static profiles that cannot be modified. iWave listened to fundraising professionals who indicated that they wanted flexibility when developing profiles so they could build the most comprehensive profiles of donors and their capacity to give.These new enhancements include:Custom Donation Records: This feature provides the ability to add any known charitable gifts to a profile. If a user is aware of a gift that cannot be located in iWave’s Verigift Database (e.g. an anonymous donation), the user can add the gift details to a donor’s profile as a custom donation record. This feature is unique because the custom donation records also influence capacity ratings within the iWave Score. Once a record has been added, users can refresh the donor’s score and feel confident that they have scores that accurately reflect giving capacity, along with robust gift records within the profile.Matching Gifts: In a simple and visually appealing way, users can now flag a donor that is employed by a company with a matching gift program. This can help users quickly identify donors that may be more willing to give or influence how much a donor contributes as they may give more knowing their gift gets more mileage from their employer.Social Media: Social media links for Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter can now be added to a profile. Clicking on the icon will now direct the user to the appropriate link providing visibility into a donor’s social media presence. Social media data can help users deepen their knowledge of a donor. If a user is able to paint a more detailed picture of a donor, then it’s more likely a gift will be made.This is the second set of new enhancements for iWave’s recently launched new platform that is built on next-generation architecture and features a fresh modern design and intuitive layout. The new platform is faster, more powerful, and more scalable, allowing new enhancements and functionality to be added quickly and easily.“We have leveraged our new architecture to provide the most transparent and flexible donor profiles in the industry,” said Mary Cote, VP Product, iWave. “iWave enables clients to add and delete records that are tied to scores, delivering the highest accuracy and the most comprehensive profiles. We are able to make this functionality easy to use and visually appealing on our new platform. iWave continues to consult industry experts and our own clients to focus our platform enhancements on what’s most important.”About iWaveiWave, the industry’s top-rated fundraising intelligence solution, enables nonprofit organizations to fundraise with confidence. In a new era of nonprofit fundraising, iWave solves critical challenges facing fundraising professionals today: how to identify, qualify and retain donors to raise more major gifts. iWave’s intuitive and easy-to-use solutions give access to the industry’s highest quality wealth and philanthropic information so you can determine who to ask, how much to ask for, and when to ask. Since 1991, over 6000 clients, including many of the largest education, healthcare and nonprofit organizations in the World, have relied on iWave to power their fundraising efforts. Visit our website and blog, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook and Instagram.



