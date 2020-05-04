Cinergy Entertainment Announces Expansion in Texas

Cinergy Marble Falls and Cinergy Granbury mark 6th and 7th location for Cinergy Entertainment Group

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, May 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cinergy Entertainment Group, an Inc 5000 company and leader in family entertainment, announced today its acquisition of 2 new locations in Texas.Formerly Driftwood Theatres and most recently Showbiz Cinemas in Marble Falls and Granbury will reopen soon under the Cinergy Entertainment family. Jeff and Jamie Benson, along with partner Dennis Butler, originally built the Driftwood Theatres in Granbury in 1999 and Marble Falls in 2003 and have taken over operations of these locations again. The three business partners founded Movie Tavern, the nationwide chain of dine-in Cinemas in 2001 in Fort Worth, and founded Cinergy in 2009.“We couldn’t be more excited to take back over the cinema operations in both these Texas communities. Granbury was our first cinema to ever construct so it is near and dear to our heart. Our family spent many years personally working at and managing the Granbury location. We are still closely tied to the Granbury community and cannot wait to resume operations late this summer when the remodel is complete” said Jeff Benson, CEO of Cinergy Entertainment Group.Cinergy Cinemas in Granbury will reopen late this summer. Granbury is receiving a complete remodel of the facility to include updated restrooms, new flooring and finishes throughout, digital menu boards, luxury electric recliner seating with swivel tables, and beer and wine options. Future plans include renovating the kitchen to offer Cinergy’s signature menu and in-theatre food delivery similar to other Cinergy locations.Jamie Benson, VP, said, “The former Driftwood Theatre in Granbury is being completely transformed, far better than it ever was even when it was brand new. The electric luxury recliner seating is extremely spacious and the most comfortable way to watch a movie, putting it on par if not better than theatres in the Metroplex”.Cinergy Cinemas in Marble Falls will open in June after staff is hired, training occurs, and reopening procedures are finalized. The location features a party room and will ultimately feature a full bar and electric luxury recliner lounger seating. Marble Falls will also feature Cinergy’s in-seat food delivery and signature menu, with American classics and chef-inspired recipes once kitchen renovations are complete.



