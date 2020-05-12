MB&A Launches Asset & Inventory Management Feature Set for ExAM4Inspections.com

ExAM4Inspections.com MBA Logo

Features will enable customers to manage assets, inventory and transactions across complex organizations and in the field.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Millsapps, Ballinger & Associates, LLC (MB&A) announced that they are adding Asset and Inventory Management features as part of an extension package for the ExAM app. The Extensible Assessment Manager (ExAM) is widely used in the provision of services, inspections and audit use cases in facilities, healthcare, federal, state and local governments.

The feature set became generally available on May 5, 2020 and is available via download link to existing ExAM customers free of charge. Features include the ability to manage assets by type, asset store and asset line item including the ability to report on counts, costs and transactions by location. The feature set is currently available by request and will be available directly from the Salesforce AppExchange later this summer.

MB&A anticipates that utilization will vary depending on the customers ExAM use case with facility managers focusing on the ability to manage supplies and inventory for cost and availability. In healthcare MB&A sees its customers utilizing the extension to ensure par levels for supplies are met and maintained for general readiness as well as to meet special circumstances like those currently being experienced with coronavirus.

The Asset and Inventory Management extension is intended to provide new and existing customers with a lightweight asset management system that is easy to get up and running in Salesforce and can ensure that ExAM enabled field personnel and management are able to understand resources they have at their disposal to ensure situational awareness with regard to supplies.

About Millsapps, Ballinger and Associates (MB&A):

MB&A is headquartered in Tyson's Corner, Virginia. MB&A has unique qualifications in delivering Salesforce implementations and the company's software is used by some of the largest organizations in the world including the Department of Agriculture, Department of Housing and Urban Development, Department of Veterans Affairs, dozens of hospitals and more than 250 public housing authorities. MB&A is an Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partner with Salesforce, and a Registered Salesforce Consulting Partner.

Millsapps, Ballinger & Associates, LLC (MB&A)'s accolades include being a part of the 2019 FedHealthID Innovation Awards as a part of the B3 Group, Inc (https://www.b3groupinc.com/) team supporting the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) establishment of a VA-wide Digital Transformation Center (DTC). The company was also a named a top 25 Salesforce Solution provider by CIO magazine in 2019 for its ExAM4Inspections solution. As well being a member of the team winning Washington Technology's 2019 Industry Innovation Award Winner for the Digital Transformation Center.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.