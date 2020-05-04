Park State Bank & Trust Continues to Accept Applications for PPP Loans

We are proud to serve as your community bank!

WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Park State Bank and Trust, along with other local community banks, is continuing to accept applications for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.

Any small business, sole proprietor, church or nonprofit serving Teller, El Paso, Park and/or Fremont counties may apply while funding from the SBA remains available.

"We encourage you to apply quickly, as we don’t know how long these funds will be available," said Kathryn Perry.

To date, Park State Bank & Trust has funded 169 PPP loans totaling over $4.75 million and representing payroll for 968 local jobs for eight weeks.

"The application link is available on our home page at www.psbtrust.com," she said.

For more information, you can contact Kathryn Perry, SBA PPP Project Manager, at kathryn.perry@psbtrust.com.

"We are proud to serve as your community bank." she said.

