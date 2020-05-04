New IADA Dealers, OEM, and Products And Services Members Named

These new members have strengthened our organization during pivotal economic times when buyers and sellers of aircraft are navigating a rapidly changing economic environment.” — ADA Executive Director Wayne Starling

DALLAS, TEXAS, U.S., May 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) has added six accredited dealers, another new aircraft manufacturer and seven more verified products and services members to its growing organization.

This recent group of preowned aircraft dealers passed a stringent accreditation process that features a quantifiable, measurable structure administered by an independent third party to ensure the highest standards of professional and ethical behavior within the industry.

"As the world's only accredited aircraft dealer organization, we are pleased to have these stellar organizations expand our membership," said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. "These dealers, the new aircraft OEM, and our newest products and services members collectively have strengthened our organization during pivotal economic times when buyers and sellers of aircraft are navigating a rapidly changing economic environment."

IADA's Newest Accredited Dealers:

Holstein Aviation

JetHQ

Levaero

Omni Aircraft Sales

SkyTech Inc.

Swartz Aviation Group

The latest OEM member to join IADA is Honda Jet.

Verified Products and Services Members now include:

Barbera & Watkins LLC

Conklin & de Decker

Greenberg Taurig LLP

Meridian

Shepherd Aero

Viasat

YYZ Law

IADA features pre-owned aircraft for sale provided exclusively by the accredited dealers on the organization's aircraft search website. The information is accurate and up-to-date for buyers and sellers of business aircraft and available at www.AircraftExchange.com.

IADA is a professional trade association formed more than 25 years ago, promoting the growth and public understanding of the aircraft resale industry. IADA now offers the world's only accreditation program for dealer organizations and the only certification program for individual brokers. The process delivers high standards of ethical business and transparency regarding aircraft transactions, leading to a more efficient and reliable marketplace.

For information on IADA go to www.IADA.aero.



