Issued by James Gregory Consultancy llc

New IADA Dealers, OEM, and Products And Services Members Named

These new members have strengthened our organization during pivotal economic times when buyers and sellers of aircraft are navigating a rapidly changing economic environment.”
— ADA Executive Director Wayne Starling

DALLAS, TEXAS, U.S., May 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) has added six accredited dealers, another new aircraft manufacturer and seven more verified products and services members to its growing organization.

This recent group of preowned aircraft dealers passed a stringent accreditation process that features a quantifiable, measurable structure administered by an independent third party to ensure the highest standards of professional and ethical behavior within the industry.

"As the world's only accredited aircraft dealer organization, we are pleased to have these stellar organizations expand our membership," said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. "These dealers, the new aircraft OEM, and our newest products and services members collectively have strengthened our organization during pivotal economic times when buyers and sellers of aircraft are navigating a rapidly changing economic environment."

IADA's Newest Accredited Dealers:
Holstein Aviation
JetHQ
Levaero
Omni Aircraft Sales
SkyTech Inc.
Swartz Aviation Group

The latest OEM member to join IADA is Honda Jet.

Verified Products and Services Members now include:
Barbera & Watkins LLC
Conklin & de Decker
Greenberg Taurig LLP
Meridian
Shepherd Aero
Viasat
YYZ Law

IADA features pre-owned aircraft for sale provided exclusively by the accredited dealers on the organization's aircraft search website. The information is accurate and up-to-date for buyers and sellers of business aircraft and available at www.AircraftExchange.com.

IADA is a professional trade association formed more than 25 years ago, promoting the growth and public understanding of the aircraft resale industry. IADA now offers the world's only accreditation program for dealer organizations and the only certification program for individual brokers. The process delivers high standards of ethical business and transparency regarding aircraft transactions, leading to a more efficient and reliable marketplace.

For information on IADA go to www.IADA.aero.

Jim Gregory for IADA
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-558-8578
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Jim Gregory for IADA
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-558-8578
Share This Story
Company Details
James Gregory Consultancy llc
1440 N. Gatewood, Suite 46
Wichita, Kansas, 67206
United States
+1 316-558-8578
Visit Newsroom
About

Let me help your company increase its visibility and profile through cost-effective public relations. I can make smaller organizations appear much larger and I can add PR uplift to larger companies. I founded James Gregory Consultancy to promote capabilities of organizations involved in aviation. I have helped more than 50 aviation organizations, including OEMs Beech, Boeing, Cessna, Dassault, Hawker, Learjet and Piper. I’ve helped spread the word about dozens of new aircraft for OEMs including Boeing, Learjet, Beech, Hawker and Piper, plus FBOs, MROs, a pilot training organization, air medical providers, avionics manufacturers, and about every facet of the industry. The secret of my success is so simple that I’m happy to share it: I work hard. I work long. And I work with such total dedication that every client feels as though they are my only client.

James Gregory Consultancy llc

More From This Author
New IADA Dealers, OEM, and Products And Services Members Named
IADA Extends Thanks to Congress, Admin. for NOL Carryback Tax Incentive
AviationManuals Suggests Updating FBO Operations Manuals for COVID-19 Health Concerns
View All Stories From This Author