XcooBee announces contactless payments without a need for an app or terminals

XcooBee Business dashboard XcooBee Mobile App - Request a Payment

A complete and efficient system for contactless payments and order taking was released by XcooBee

This saves restaurant 3rd party commission that can be up to 30% of the order and gives them a flexible order system” — Bilal Soylu

CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, May 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- XcooBee, the Privacy & Payments Network, announced today the availability of XcooBee Pay , a complete and efficient system for contactless payments and order taking. XcooBee Pay does not require an app to work and has eliminated all touch and friction points.XcooBee was formed with the mission to enable complex data movement and transactions with full transparency to all parties. The XcooBee team used this philosophy to innovate and answer the need for a nimble, easy-to-use, and cost-effective contactless payment solution for today’s uncertain environment.“Considering the current global situation, we rethought all touch and friction points during a payment transaction. We wanted to ensure that our system does not require touching rented terminals to enter PINs, the handing over of a credit card, or signing receipts with pens. Everything had to be electronic, practical and economical, without an extra app or hardware.” explained Bilal Soylu, the Chief Worker Bee of XcooBee.The XcooBee team wanted to protect all participants in the buying process from unnecessary exposure. “We set three objectives: one, to have customers protected; two, to have workers protected, and, three, to have very low cost of implementation and operation.”, continued Soylu. “With XcooBee Pay, we have achieved all three.”XcooBee contactless payments operates on smart codes that are not only usable for payments, but also for order-taking and customization. Unlike, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or Samsung Pay, the XcooBee system is device agnostic and can be used from any mobile device and desktop. No extra hardware or app is required.“This makes it exponentially more available and usable,” stated Soylu. “There is no hardware barriers or fees and you don’t have to ask whether your customer has a specific app. Anyone can walk up and make a payment. It will just work like magic.”The system can be used to take orders and customize them as well. For example, restaurants can create PDF versions of their menus that can act as an ecommerce platform using XcooBee Payment codes. “This saves restaurant 3rd party commission that can be up to 30% of the order and gives them a flexible order system,” explained Soylu.Using XcooBee’s expertise with data privacy and consent management, the XcooBee payment system can also become an enabler of online marketing. “Being immediately able to ask customers for permission during the payment cycle and connect them into marketing programs is an incredible bonus,” added Soylu. “Small operators can tie everything together and their customers have transparency and data management baked in. This has the potential to increase long term customer retention and loyalty.”XcooBee Contactless Payment is available with a XcooBee Business subscription which starts at $49/month. The XcooBee-Business subscription does not require any rental pay-terminals, special apps, or extra commission.“The XcooBee-Business subscription is a powerhouse that goes beyond payments tools,” continues Soylu. “Our subscriptions cover a number of solutions such as managing online/offline events, fundraising, secure data-and-document exchanges and much more,” explained Soylu. “You may have multiple subscriptions to cover the breadth of what is possible with XcooBee,” he concluded.XcooBee also offers an easy upgrade and scale-out path to businesses that want to expand on XcooBee Payments. The XcooBee team is able to discuss complex data-integrations into backend systems and using AI to glean transaction intelligence. We encourage users interested in exploring these solutions to contact XcooBee professional services for more information.XcooBee provides peace of mind to fundraising, payments, and smart data and document automation. With strong roots in privacy technology we believe that as more countries adopt laws to protect their citizens’ privacy, using products like XcooBee will become a competitive advantage. To learn more about XcooBee’s Privacy Network please visit www.xcoobee.com

XcooBee Contactless Payments for Restaurants



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.