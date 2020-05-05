BCI Announces Free Webinar on Prospecting

Baker Communications to conduct a free webinar entitled "Prospecting in a Time of Crisis"

Bring your top question about prospecting during a recession for a lively discussion with our top 3 sellers from the current and prior years.” — Joe DiDonato | BCI Chief of Staff

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to continuing customer inquiries and requests, BCI has created a webinar to share some of the best practices that their sellers have learned about prospecting in a time of crisis. The webinar is scheduled for Friday, May 8th, 2020. The time is 8:00 AM PST / 11:00 AM EST - and the webinar is free. To register go to https://www.bakercommunications.com/webinars/Prospecting-In-a-Time-of-Crisis.html Joe DiDonato, BCI's Chief of Staff said, "Bring your top question about prospecting during a recession for a lively discussion with our top 3 sellers from the current and prior years, Isidro Iturralde, Kristin Anderson and Michael Brichford." Mr. DiDonato went on to mention that William Behr, BCI's VP of Growth, Strategy and Development, will lead the discussion.This is the 4th in a series of webinars that BCI has hosted free in 2020. The company said that the extreme market changes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic has forced a lot of companies to change their sales strategies. BCI is committed to helping all of its clients through this transition. To view the first three webinar recordings, the company said to use this link: https://www.bakercommunications.com/webinars.html In this prospecting in a time of crisis webinar you will:- Gain a deeper understanding of the current market shift- Learn what industries/businesses are flourishing and failing- Learn how to refocus your efforts to take advantage of both types of industries and businesses- Learn how to change you USP to be relevant in this crisis- Revisit the basics: best times, best days, response times, 'persistence' statistics and getting introductions- Sample the technology of prospecting- And get an answer to the #1 question you have about prospecting from our expertsThe company said that its webinars have been averaging nearly 1,000 registrants, with an 80% attendance rate. The webinars have also been receiving very high NPS scores (9.8) for sharing valuable content during the current crisis. The company said it is a highly successful, fully-remote company with hundreds of facilitators/instructors, coaches and instructional designers - as well as sellers. It has also won numerous awards and analyst recommendations over the past several years as one of the top companies in the world for sales training. To find out more about this webinar and to see the company's complete blended training offers, visit: www.BCICorp.com ABOUT BAKER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (BCI)As one of America's most established corporate training companies, Baker Communications has helped over 1.5 million professionals reach maximum performance since 1979. Globally recognized companies and government agencies, including ExxonMobil, Amazon, SAP and Ingersoll Rand depend on BCI to equip their employees with skills to increase market share and produce immediate results. Baker creates and delivers customized targeted practice-driven pathways that produce rapid, measurable results. Baker Communications' solutions have been utilized and delivered worldwide, throughout Europe, South America, North America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.BCI offers a full range of options for learners. These options include our proprietary and custom virtual workshops, as well as a full line of technology that provides advanced insights into each seller, a Sales Mastery online video library, voice and ambient computing learning technologies, and other new learning reinforcement applications under development. Visit http://www.BCICorp.com

BCI Selling System



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.