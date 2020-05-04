ZKTeco & Rolland Solutions Bringing America Back to Work by Delivering Touchless Body Temperature Detection Solutions

ZKTeco USA Body temperature detection reader in use at Rolland Solutions application site.

ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZKTeco, a leading provider of biometric and RFID access control solutions, has now added body temperature & mask detection to its award-winning SpeedFace access control readers, IP Cameras, walk through metal detectors, and turnstiles.

Access Control Readers

Detecting elevated body temperature is an effective tool used to restrict access of individuals prior to them entering public places including hospitals, schools, airports, health clubs, theaters, and other large public venues.

The new SF1005-V+ and SF1008+ touchless readers have advanced facial recognition which allows them to identify registered users from up to 8 feet away. These readers can additionally detect a person’s body temperature within +/- 0.6 degrees Fahrenheit when the person positions their face or palm within 18 inches of the reader’s thermal sensor. The readers can also detect and verify a registered user while wearing a mask on their face.

SF1005-V+ and SF1008+ readers include an embedded face and palm recognition camera which provides 100% touchless user identification for various applications including Access Control, Time & Attendance, Visitor Management or any application requiring high throughput identification. These readers can store and match up to 50,000 face and 5,000 palm templates and identify a registered user in 0.3 seconds. They can be easily wall or pole mounted and operate in both total darkness and bright sunlight. The readers are designed with built-in relays which allows them to connect to any door lock or visual/audible alarm. They also have Wiegand output so they can connect to existing access control panels. While the readers can operate without software, ZKBioSecurity management software allows system administrators to remotely enroll users’ faces on the readers and centrally manage up to 8,000 readers from any mobile device. An SDK is available for OEM software developers wishing to integrate their applications with the readers.

Richard A Rolland, CEO of Rolland Solutions, stated “ZKTeco is one of the most innovative manufacturers Rolland Solutions has worked with. Their capacity for creative development knows no boundaries. We believe introducing ZKTeco’s body temperature detection solutions will serve the greater good of the American workforce as businesses begin to reopen.”

Larry Reed, CEO of ZKTECO USA said, "Industry consensus appears to be that body temperature detection is an effective tool to help re-instill confidence in business owners, employees, and customers. Confidence is essential for getting America back to work.”

About ZKTeco: ZKTeco is a leading global provider of RFID and biometric and RFID security solutions. Product offerings include Biometric & RFID access control panels & readers, Elevator Controllers, Long-range Readers, Metal Detectors, Turnstiles, Baggage X-Ray scanners and biometric smart door locks. Its solutions are multi-lingual and localized in over 18 different languages. ZKTeco designs specialized products for specific markets and provides local support to all its customers. Its U.S. facility includes a large experience center and warehouse along with local sales and service support. ZKTeco is synonymous with technical innovation, quality, speed-to-market, and reliability. For more information, please visit zktecousa.com

About Rolland Solutions: Rolland Solutions is a security solutions innovator providing peace of mind to its business partners worldwide. Since 1905, Rolland has emerged as one of the oldest and most knowledgeable security providers in the United States. From high security safes to a wide variety of innovative designs, Rolland continues to evolve and implement new security products to anticipate the security challenges that lie ahead. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas today, Rolland is positioned as a global designer, distributor, service provider and integrator of security solutions including access control, door hardware, video surveillance, and alarm systems. To learn more, please visit: www.rollandsolutions.com



