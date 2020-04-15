ZKTECO PARTNERS WITH REAL TIME NETWORKS TO INTRODUCE BODY TEMPERATURE & MASK DETECTION BASED PHYSICAL SECURITY SOLUTIONS

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZKTeco, a leading provider of biometric and RFID access control solutions, now adds body temperature & mask detection to specific access control readers, IP Cameras and walk through metal detectors.

Access Control Readers

Detecting abnormal elevated body temperature is an effective tool used to restrict access of individuals prior to them entering public places including hospitals, schools, airports, health clubs, theaters and other large public venues.

The new SF1005+ and SF1008+ facial recognition models have touchless biometric capabilities which can identify a user from a distance of 12-24 inches with their face or from a distance of 10-15 inches with the wave of their palm. It also detects their body temperature with +/- 0.6 degrees Fahrenheit using its integrated thermal sensor. These readers can also detect and verify a user while wearing a mask on their face.

SF1005+ and SF1008+ readers include an embedded face and palm recognition sensor which provides 100% touchless user identification for various applications including Access Control, Time & Attendance, Visitor Management or any application requiring high throughput. These readers can store and match up to 50,000 face templates and 5,000 palm templates and identify a user in 0.3 seconds. They can operate in both total darkness and bright sunlight and are easily wall or pole mounted. These readers are designed to operate in a standalone reader mode having built in relay contacts and Wiegand output to connect with any access control panel. These readers can also be centrally managed with ZKBioSecurity- All in One Software. SDK is also available for OEM software partners.

Real Time Networks is an OEM partner based in B.C. Canada that has agreed to offer this new solution to meet emerging access control needs across its customer base. Real Time Networks is a provider of physical security solutions for keys, assets and people including KeyTracer key control systems and AssetTracer smart locker systems. These systems help organizations secure, manage, and track usage of keys and assets in real time. Biometric readers are a common method used to authenticate users at the cabinet or locker. Real Time Networks’ systems fully support the new SF1005+ and SF1008+ facial recognition models. Integration between the two systems allow to manage access to key cabinets and lockers, and to manage and view biometric data and temperature screening logs inside its RTNHub software platform.

Michael French, CEO at Real Time Networks, states “ZKTeco’s touchless biometric devices with body temperature readers are timely and relevant in many of the markets we serve today. They will allow us to help our customers solve a gigantic safety and health concern while adding value to our current physical security systems offering”.

Larry Reed, CEO of ZKTECO USA said, "Our newly released security solutions have become a “need to have” while helping contain and slow down people with elevated body temperatures from entering large highly dense public places including schools, hospitals, as well as, commercial & residential properties.”

Manish Dalal, President and Founder of ZKTECO USA added, “We are very proud how quickly our R&D responded to the needs of our customers and we’re all excited being part of the solution.”

About ZKTeco: ZKTeco is a leading global provider of RFID and biometric and RFID security solutions. Product offerings include Biometric & RFID access control panels & readers, Elevator Controllers, Long-range Readers, Metal Detectors, Turnstiles, Baggage X-Ray scanners and biometric smart door locks. Its solutions are multi-lingual and localized in over 18 different languages. ZKTeco designs specialized products for specific markets and provides local support to all its customers. Its U.S. facility includes a large experience center and warehouse along with local sales and service support. ZKTeco is synonymous with technical innovation, quality, speed-to-market, and reliability. For more information, please visit zktecousa.com

About Real Time Networks: KeyTracer, AssetTracer, and RTNmobile are the premier brands of Real Time Networks, serving over 1,200 customers worldwide.

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Real Time Networks is a leading provider of

custom safety and security solutions, including indoor positioning systems for keys, assets, and

people. It has earned the reputation of delivering key and asset management solutions backed

by industry-leading customer service. From your initial consultation and gap analysis, to custom installation, to on-site training, all the way to toll-free phone support and on-site support, Real Time Networks keeps you and your technology running safe, secure, and efficient. For more information about Real Time Networks, visit www.realtimenetworks.com



