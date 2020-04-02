ZKTECO ADDS BODY TEMPERATURE & MASK DETECTION TO GROWING PORTFOLIO OF PHYSICAL SECURITY SOLUTIONS

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZKTeco, a leading provider of biometric and RFID access control solutions, now adds body temperature & mask detection to some of its access control readers, IP surveillance cameras and walkthrough metal detectors.

ACCESS CONTROL READERS with body temperature sensor

ZKTeco’s latest SpeedFace access control readers SF1005-V+ and SF1008+ now include an integrated thermal sensor which can accurately detect a person's body temperature within +/- 0.6 degrees Fahrenheit when standing within 18 inches. Detecting abnormal elevated body temperature can be an effective method used to restrict a person’s contact with other people inside hospitals, schools, airports, health clubs, theaters and other large public venues.

SpeedFace readers also include an embedded face and palm recognition sensor which provides 100% touch-less user-authentication for various applications including Access Control, Time & Attendance, Visitor Management or any applications requiring high-speed throughput. Speedface readers can quickly and accurately identify a user’s face while the user stands within 2 feet and/or their palm is held within 15 inches of the reader. Healthcare workers can even conveniently keep their protective masks on while accessing doors.

SpeedFace readers store and match up to 50,000 face templates and 5,000 palm templates while identifying authorized users in 0.3 seconds. The readers can be conveniently mounted on either a wall or pole while operating in both total darkness and bright sunlight. SpeedFace readers can be connected either directly to a door lock or any access control panel via Wiegand. While no software is necessary, we recommend using ZKBioSecurity- All in One Web-based Software to centrally manage the readers from any computer or mobile device. SDK is also available for OEM software partners.

IP SURVEILLANCE CAMERA with body temperature sensor

ZKTeco model ZN-T1 has a dual camera design utilizing both thermal and visible light technology. The camera is paired with model ZN-TH01 which uses black body radiation technology. They can accurately read the body temperature of up to 16 people within +/- 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit from up to 10 feet away. Audio alarms can be programmed when body temperatures exceeding the acceptance parameters are detected. ZN-T1 and ZN-TH01 are managed with ZK CMS software which also performs facial recognition.

WALK-THROUGH METAL DETECTOR with body temperature sensor

ZKTeco model WMD318+ is an 18-zone walk-through metal detector which additionally includes a thermal sensor. People walking through are scanned for both metal objects and body temperature. Audio and visual alarms clearly indicate precisely where concealed metal is detected and when body temperatures exceeding the acceptance parameters are detected. A large 5.7 inch LCD displays the count of people and alarms, along with the person’s body temperature. A handheld infrared remote control makes programming WMD318+ simple & convenient.

ZKTECO VISITOR AUTHENTICATION & MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE (ZKVAMS)

ZKVAMS is a feature-rich yet simple to use Visitor Management System which also uniquely incorporates visitor authentication and security features. It’s available in both cloud-based and on-premise versions. ZKVAMS authenticates both pre-registered and walk-in visitors, maintains their identity records, sends emergency alerts, flags unwanted visitors and tracks all the data in real-time. ZKVAMS will soon be integrated with these new body temperature detection models along with ZKBioSecurity- All in One Web-based Software, thus creating one of the security industry’s most comprehensive access control solutions from a single vendor.

Larry Reed, CEO of ZKTECO USA stated that “Our newly released security solutions with body temperature detection have become a real “need to have” especially in recent times. They help alert and restrict people having elevated body temperatures from entering large highly dense public places including schools, hospitals, as well as, commercial & residential properties."

Manish Dalal, President and Founder of ZKTECO USA added that “We are very proud how quickly our R&D responded to the most recent needs of our customers.”

About ZKTeco: ZKTeco is a leading global provider of RFID and biometric security solutions. Product offerings include RFID & Biometric Access Control Panels, Readers and Management Software, Visitor Authentication & Management Software, Elevator Controllers, Long-Range Readers, Walk-through & Handheld Metal Detectors, Turnstiles, X-Ray Package Scanners and Biometric Smart Door Locks. Its solutions are multi-lingual and localized in over 18 different languages. ZKTeco designs specialized products for specific markets and provides local support to all its customers. Its U.S. headquarters includes a large experience center and warehouse along with local sales and service support. ZKTeco is synonymous with technical innovation, quality, speed-to-market, and reliability. For more information, please visit www.zktecousa.com





