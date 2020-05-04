Idencia Launches ‘Pay It Forward Challenge’ to Support Local Businesses

Pay It Forward to support local businesses!

Idencia, Inc. announces that is launching the Pay It Forward Challenge, an initiative designed to help local businesses get back on their feet after COVID-19.

Local businesses are at the center of our communities and where most people are employed. These people deserve the support of the rest of us who were not as severely affected by COVID-19” — Jeff Pollock, CEO

TOPSFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pay It Forward Challenge is designed to engage individuals and businesses in the pay-it-forward process of receiving a gift and passing a gift of similar value on to someone else. Idencia has created the web infrastructure that enables people and businesses to purchase a gift card or order a gift from a local business, send it to another and ask them to pay it forward with another gift purchased from a local business.

Idencia believes this will receive strong support in its primary market of precast concrete producers. Since these companies are typically among the larger employers in their rural communities, participation will be an easy way for them to give back to their community.

Jeff Pollock, Idencia CEO, elaborated: “We read about two producers who purchased lunches for their staff from local restaurants to help them during the COVID crisis. The staff appreciated the gesture and the perk. We thought that this is a great idea that should be scaled by making it easy to purchase and ‘pay it forward’.”

Idencia will track the giving and report back about the impact of the aggregate purchasing that is produced through the program. The stated goal for the initiative is: $10 million of new business for small business.

Idencia is offering the following commitments under the initiative:

1) Idencia will purchase $1,000 of lunches from a local restaurant for the staff of every new subscriber through September 30, 2020.

2) Companies that participate will be highlighted and publicized for their participation.

3) Vendors to the precast concrete industry will be engaged and encouraged to support the communities of their customers by purchasing from their local businesses.



