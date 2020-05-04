New Dates Announced: ACI's 3rd Annual Summit on Controlled Substances is Returning to Washington DC on July 21-22

3rd Annual Summit on Controlled Substances – Regulation, Litigation, and Enforcement | February 25 – 26, 2020 | Washington Hilton, Washington, DC

Don’t Let the Pandemic Eclipse the Opioid Epidemic

It was great to hear from current and former industry leaders and experts from DEA, US AG offices, FDA, etc. Hearing about the current events and upcoming trends and expectations was valuable”” — JM, Kroger Health

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, May 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world adapts to this new normal, experts are becoming increasingly concerned that the coronavrirus pandemic will undermine earnest legislative and enforcement efforts designed to thwart the opioid crisis.

In response, the DEA has published guidance concerning telemedicine, suspicious orders and due diligence, prescriptions, and record and reports, alongside a blitz of other COVD-19-related support.

Don’t be left in the dark.

It is more imperative than ever to join us at our 3rd Annual Summit on Controlled Substances on July 21-22 at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC. This collaborative and interactive forum is a must-attend conference where compliance, legal, and regulatory professionals will gather with peers, discuss novel challenges post COVID-19, and walk away with tailored solutions for overcoming these new and relentless hindrances.

Join representatives from DEA, FDA, and DOJ, as well as other industry authorities who will provide a forward thinking analysis of the existing regulations, proposed reformations, and real-world guidance that can be proximately executed.

We look forward to seeing you in-person or virtually this Summer.

Registration is now open. Please visit us at www.AmericanConference.com/ControlledSubstances for details, or call 888-224-2480 to speak with our customer care team.

American Conference Institute's Global Series of Life Sciences conferences bring together key sector stakeholders from around the globe to explore the most important trends impacting the many industries including pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device/diagnostics, and FDA-regulated consumer products. Our events cover every facet of legal and business relevance as well as controversy. Visit https://www.americanconference.com/conferences/life-sciences/ for full list of upcoming events in 2020.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.